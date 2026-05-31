Not Avocado Green, Not Beige: The Cozy Kitchen Color Undergoing A Revival

Kitchen color trends certainly come and go, often swinging between the extremes: the stark minimalism of all-white kitchens, the nostalgic resurgence of avocado green, or the bleak millennial glossy gray that's now totally outdated. But there's another vintage-adjacent shade that's emerging, and designers increasingly believe plum may be one of the coziest colors ready for her comeback.

We turned to Amy Krane, architectural color consultant and founder of Amy Krane Color, who is also the host of the design podcast "Let's Talk Paint Color," to get her expert opinion. "Like many color names, there is no standardized criteria for what constitutes the color 'plum,'" she explains. "Arguably, plum could be described as a red-leaning purple (or violet) as opposed to a grape color, which is a blue-purple." Although there are 12 types of plum fruit out there, this trending shade is most similar to a Santa Rosa plum. "It is typically dark, like many of the fruit," Krane elaborates. "The past three to four years or so have seen an uptick in the desire to be surrounded by colors which are often described as dark, rich, and moody. Plum falls into this category."

Unlike the bright, "Barney & Friends" purple associated with the maximalist interiors of the 1990s, today's plum kitchens are softer and more sophisticated. These rich plum, aubergine, and wine-stained purples can work in almost any kitchen. Krane agrees, stating, "Almost every style of kitchen would work well with some plum in it, be for seat upholstery or window treatments, the cabinets, the island base, or, for some, even the walls."