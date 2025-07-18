Why You Might Want To Consider Soapstone Countertops If You Cook A Lot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When exploring countertop options, you'll likely come across aesthetically pleasing soapstone, prized for its sleek understated beauty and ability to blend into most kitchen design schemes. But a deeper dive into this surprisingly sturdy material reveals the real superpower of soapstone: an extraordinary level of heat resistance. Imagine pulling a sizzling pan off the stove, plopping it directly onto your kitchen counter, and leaving no burn marks or other repercussions.

The word "soap" in the name of this resilient stone is misleading, as it has nothing to do with the household cleaning agent, other than its smooth soap-like texture. Also known as steatite, soapstone is essentially a talc-rich metamorphic rock that's popular for building fireplaces. It's also used to make high-quality pizza stones, griddles, and other cookware as well as ceramic drinkware. Soapstone kitchen counters can handle heat without scorching or warping, and there's no need for hot pads, trivets, or heat-resistant pads.

In addition to its heat tolerance, soapstone is tough enough to handle the weight of hot and heavy pans that fly from stovetop to countertop when the cooking's done. Compared to other well-known countertop materials, such as quartz, soapstone is less likely to crack when experiencing sudden temperature changes, an anomaly known as thermal shock. Another plus is that natural-stone properties of soapstone don't react to acidic ingredients such as vinegar and lemon juice, so there's less concern over etching or fade spots. If you do a lot of cooking, this is definitely a material to keep on your remodeling radar.