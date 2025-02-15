The Best Pizza Stones, According To Reviews

If you're looking for the best way to cook pizza in your oven — or on the grill — it is time to say goodbye to those old metal pans. Once you've perfected how to cook an Italian pie on a pizza stone, you'll never go back. Made from ceramic or stone, these cooking surfaces are porous, unlike metal baking pans. This characteristic means that the steam and moisture that are produced during the cooking process are released, instead of sitting along the crust and preventing it from crisping up. The ceramic or stone materials are also better able to hold heat than your metal pans. This feature helps ensure that the dough is cooked evenly — eliminating the frustration of a crust that is still uncooked on one side but burnt on the other.

There are several pizza stones on the market, which can make it a challenge to decide which one will best serve your needs and live up to your expectations. To help simplify your decision, we rounded up a list of the best pizza stones according to customer reviews. They come in different shapes, and sizes, and a few have extra features for handling or cleaning. In addition to considering the average star rating for each of these picks, we also looked at the total number of reviews and the percentage of reviewers who gave the stone a 4- or 5-star rating. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of the article.