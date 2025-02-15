The Best Pizza Stones, According To Reviews
If you're looking for the best way to cook pizza in your oven — or on the grill — it is time to say goodbye to those old metal pans. Once you've perfected how to cook an Italian pie on a pizza stone, you'll never go back. Made from ceramic or stone, these cooking surfaces are porous, unlike metal baking pans. This characteristic means that the steam and moisture that are produced during the cooking process are released, instead of sitting along the crust and preventing it from crisping up. The ceramic or stone materials are also better able to hold heat than your metal pans. This feature helps ensure that the dough is cooked evenly — eliminating the frustration of a crust that is still uncooked on one side but burnt on the other.
There are several pizza stones on the market, which can make it a challenge to decide which one will best serve your needs and live up to your expectations. To help simplify your decision, we rounded up a list of the best pizza stones according to customer reviews. They come in different shapes, and sizes, and a few have extra features for handling or cleaning. In addition to considering the average star rating for each of these picks, we also looked at the total number of reviews and the percentage of reviewers who gave the stone a 4- or 5-star rating. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of the article.
Kamado Joe Ceramic Pizza Stone
The Kamado Joe Ceramic Pizza Stone might be the ideal choice for those who have been wanting to learn to cook pizza on the grill. The stone is made from a durable and long-lasting ceramic material. This ceramic material offers excellent heat distribution, while also absorbing excess moisture, leaving you with a perfectly crispy crust each time. Choose from three different stone sizes to match your cooking needs as well as the dimension of your grill. Kamado Joe offers both 15- and 20-inch flat round pizza stones in addition to a round, deep dish stone.
Overall, reviewers have a lot of positive things to say about this model; about 91% of the more than 1,200 reviewers on Amazon have given it a 4- or 5-star rating, too. One feature that several rave about is this stone's ability to retain heat. Several reviewers share that their pizza crusts come out deliciously crispy and crunchy. Other reviewers also note that they are impressed by the overall quality of this model, sharing that it feels like a long-lasting and durable option.
Purchase the 20-inch Kamado Joe Ceramic Pizza Stone at Amazon for $89.99 (the 15-inch version is $69.99).
Unicook Rectangular Pizza Stone
If you prefer rectangular pizza — or want to try a versatile baking tool that will also give you a crispier bread crust — then this rectangular baking stone from Unicook might be the right fit. The stone is generously sized at 15 inches by 12 inches, giving you plenty of space to cook for several people. It can be used with both homemade or frozen pizzas and can go in the oven or on the grill (up to 1,450 degrees Fahrenheit). This model is made from natural cordierite stone, which is baked in a 2,150-degree Fahrenheit kiln. The resulting material helps retain heat, resists thermal shock, and is very strong. To help you properly clean the pizza stone, Unicook includes a multipurpose scraper with each purchase.
This pizza stone comes highly recommended by most customers. The vast majority of several thousand reviewers deemed it worthy of a 4- or 5-star rating and had mostly positive things to share about it in their write-ups. The taste and texture of the pizza are two topics that many reviewers cite in these positive reviews. They share how impressed they are with their ability to make a restaurant quality pizza in their own oven or grill. Several other reviewers also highlight this as a durable pick — noting that it feels solid and well-made.
Purchase the Unicook Rectangular Pizza Stone at Amazon for $39.99 (on sale from $29.99).
Old Stone Pizza Kitchen Round Pizza Stone
The Old Stone Pizza Kitchen Round Pizza Stone is another top product to consider. This stone is available in 14- and 16-inch sizes and is recommended for use in standard home ovens set to temperatures up to 500 degrees. It is made from lead-free clay, which allows it to absorb heat from the oven and move it to the pizza you're cooking, resulting in an evenly crisp and crunchy finished product. It also includes a specially designed heat core to ensure the pizza's middle doesn't get soggy. Just preheat your oven, prepare your pizza (check our recommendations for seasonings you need to sprinkle on your pizza), and cook it to perfection.
According to the more than 2,000 customers who gave this stone a 4- or 5-star rating on Amazon, this is an excellent option to consider when you want to make the best homemade pizza. Reviewers are impressed with how well it holds heat and cooks their pizza crusts evenly. Many also share that it can transform frozen pizzas as well as those they make by hand.
Purchase the Old Stone Pizza Kitchen Round Pizza Stone from $29.95 (on sale from $20.70).
Arcedo Pizza Stone
This pizza stone from Arcedo is available in round, square, and rectangular layouts, allowing each home chef to find the design that best suits their needs. You can choose from a 12-inch round stone, a 12-inch by 12-inch square stone, or a 15-inch by 12-inch rectangular stone. Each option is made using porous cordierite, protecting against thermal shock and helping ensure the stones heat up evenly for crisp and delicious pizza every time. They can be used in a standard oven, a brick oven, or on the grill and can withstand temperatures up to 1,450 degrees Fahrenheit, further adding to the flexible options that are available to you.
From looking at the overall rating and breakdown of reviews, it is clear that most customers who decided to buy this stone are glad they decided to give it a try. The majority of reviewers gave it a 4- or 5-star rating. These customers are impressed by its performance, sharing what a difference it has made in not only the quality of their pizzas, but also in how their cookies, breads, and other items cook in the oven. Customers who purchased the smaller baking stone were also pleased with how well it fit in their air fryer or toaster oven, and the world of baking possibilities this opens up for them.
Purchase the Arcedo Pizza Stone at Amazon from $27.99 (on sale from $21.24).
Waykea Square Baking Stone
This baking stone from Waykea is made from natural cordierite. This construction not only helps ensure each pizza comes out of the oven (or off the grill) with flawlessly crispy crust, but it also works to protect the stone against thermal shock and enables it to be safe to use at temperatures up to 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit. This is a 12-inch by 12-inch square stone, making it a good choice for smaller pizzas as well as other items such as biscuits, rolls, or cookies.
Based on the large percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews, the majority of individuals who have purchased this stone are happy with its performance. Several customers shared that the smaller size of this stone makes it a good fit for their RV oven, enabling them to cook perfectly crisp foods whenever they want. Other customers also had positive things to say about the stone's ability to cook foods evenly, specifically noting that it doesn't burn their food like other pans they've tried.
Purchase the Waykea Square Baking Stone at Amazon for $23.99.
Weber Gourmet BBQ System Pizza Stone with Carry Rack
When you're looking for restaurant-worthy pies, a pizza stone may be well worth the investment. One top option to consider for cooking your pizzas on the grill is the Weber Gourmet BBQ System Pizza Stone. The round stone is made from cordierite, comes with a carry rack for easy transport between the grill and the table or counter, and offers a generous, 16.7-inch diameter. If you have the Weber Gourmet BBQ System Cooking Grate (sold separately), this stone will fit right inside to help ensure everything stays perfectly in place as it cooks.
Reviewers, by and large, are impressed with this pizza stone, with most giving it a 4- or 5-star rating. One feature that was brought up in several reviews is the quality of this stone. Users find it to be solidly built and appreciate the carrying rack that comes with it. Other reviews center around the taste of the pizza made on this stone, with individuals sharing that their pizzas cook evenly and taste great.
Purchase the Weber Gourmet BBQ System Pizza Stone with Carry Rack at Amazon for $63.59 (on sale from $59.49).
ROCKSHEAT Round Pizza Stone
The ROCKSHEAT Round Pizza Stone is available in seven different sizes to accommodate everyone, from those looking to make a small personal pizza to those looking to bake a 16-inch pizza to share with others. Made from cordierite and burnt in a 2,200-degree-Fahrenheit kiln, the stone is designed to be resistant to thermal shock and is safe to use at temperatures up to 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit. This means that you can use it to fire up pizzas on the grill or bake them in your oven. The even heat distribution also makes it a great baking surface for other items, such as biscuits, cookies, and more.
The majority of 4- and 5-star reviews from hundreds of customers indicate the overall satisfaction that most have for this pizza stone. Positive reviews note that the stone performs well both in the oven and on the grill, making it a versatile purchase. Additionally, several customers who purchased the smaller size stone share that it is a good fit for their toaster ovens, enabling them to cook crispy and delicious foods in it.
Purchase the ROCKSHEAT Round Pizza Stone at Amazon from $22.99.
Unicook Round Pizza Stone
This round pizza stone from Unicook is available in five sizes, with diameters between 10.25 inches and 16 inches. This model is made from natural cordierite, giving it exceptional heat retention properties and resistance against thermal shock. Just like the rectangular one mentioned earlier, this one comes with a plastic scraper to remove debris and other residues from the surface for easy clean-up.
Thousands of customers have reviewed this model, with the majority giving it a high 4- or 5-star rating. One common feature that several reviewers highlight is the overall value for the money. They note that it is a reasonably priced product that delivers the results they'd expect. The size options are another feature that many reviewers are satisfied with; customers share that the smaller size fits in their toaster oven, while those who bought the 16-inch size are happy to be able to cook such large pizzas.
Purchase the Unicook Round Pizza Stone at Amazon from $25.99 (on sale from $19.99).
Onlyfire Rectangular Pizza Stone
Take a look at the Onlyfire Rectangular Pizza Stone if you'd prefer a non-round option. This rectangular stone is available in two sizes — 15 inches by 12 inches or 16 inches by 14 inches — providing you with ample space to cook pizza, cookies, or even the best roast chicken thighs. Made from cordierite, this stone is heat-resistant up to 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit and offers super heat retention properties. These features, combined with its ability to absorb moisture, will work together to ensure that each pie comes out of the oven with a perfectly crispy crust.
Overall, customers have a lot of good things to say about this model, with most giving it a 4- or 5-star rating. Reviewers highlight its even heating and ability to hold that heat in their write-ups, noting that these characteristics help ensure their pizzas come out of the oven with a crisp, yet not burnt, crust. Other customers are pleased with the relatively affordable price of this model, sharing that it is a good value for the money.
Purchase the Onlyfire Rectangular Pizza Stone at Amazon from $25.99.
ROCKSHEAT Pizza Stone
This pizza stone from ROCKSHEAT features four integrated handles (two on each side) to make it easier for users to move it into or out of the oven or carry to the counter or tables. There are eight different size options (in both round and rectangular designs), all with integrated handles, allowing each user to find the best fit for their pizza cooking needs and preferences. Each stone is made from kiln-fired cordierite that offers excellent heat distribution and retention properties while also resisting thermal shock.
This ROCKSHEAT pizza stone comes highly recommended by users, with the vast majority of several hundred reviewers awarding it a 4- or 5-star rating. One feature that multiple customers praise in their reviews is the baking quality of the stone. They share that they are impressed with how it is able to transform raw dough into something that is so evenly cooked through, crispy, and delicious. The integrated handles are another popular feature, according to reviews. Individuals share that these make it much easier to move the stone in and out of the oven or around their kitchen.
Purchase the ROCKSHEAT Pizza Stone at Amazon from $26.99.
Menesia Round Pizza Stone
This round pizza stone from Menesia may be the ideal pick for those looking to bake or grill personal pizzas. It is made from natural cordierite stone and offers a 12-inch diameter. The stone's smaller size will also make it easier to store in a kitchen cabinet. One notable difference between this model and most of the other options on our list is that it has a protective black glaze on one side. The glaze doesn't interfere with the stone's heat retention properties or thermal shock resistance, but it does help prevent the crust or boiled over cheese from getting stuck and helps simplify cleanup. If preferred, you can also cook a pizza on the other side if you want the crust to turn out even crispier thanks to moisture being absorbed by the surface.
Most customers are happy with this round stone from Menesia. A number of them share that they appreciate its compact size, noting that it even works in many toaster ovens and air fryers. Others highlight the quality and taste of the pizzas they're able to cook on it, sharing that the crust is superb and just how they enjoy it. The coating, customers say, also makes this model easy to clean since foods can't stick to it very easily.
Purchase the Menesia Round Pizza Stone on Amazon for $18.99.
Solido Rectangular Pizza Stone
This rectangular pizza stone from Solido offers a unique, yet functional appearance. Its underside has a spiral pattern that is designed to help the stone heat more quickly, while also holding more of that heat in the center to help ensure each and every bit of your pizza is beautifully crispy. The design of the base also features four feet to help it remain balanced as it cooks and make it easier to move the stone between the counters and the oven.
This stone is also highly rated, with the vast majority of customers giving it a 4- or 5-star rating. In their reviews, many of these customers share that they like the special spiral pattern that Solido integrated into the stone's design. They say that this addition to the design helps the stone heat more evenly, while also raising it slightly to make it easier to pick up. The size is something else that many appreciate. They find that it fits nicely in their oven but still makes it possible to bake a large pizza.
Purchase the Solido Rectangular Pizza Stone at Amazon for $32.99.
Methodology
We used customer reviews to help us curate this list of the best pizza stones. All of the products on this list have a rating of at least 4 stars. Moreover, they have been reviewed by hundreds, often thousands, or customers. Beyond simply looking at the overall star rating for each product, we also evaluated how many customers gave a particular pizza stone a 4- or 5-star rating. The vast majority of revierwers awarded each of the pizza stones on this list a 4- or 5-star rating, indicating their overall satisfaction with the product.