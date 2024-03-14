17 Seasonings You Need To Sprinkle On Your Pizza

Making pizza at home can be a delicious and rewarding experience, whether you're starting from scratch, using a pre-made base, or even just doctoring up a frozen pizza. Crafting your own pie allows for creative freedom and enables you to customize your toppings, making them as commonplace or as weird and wild as you want them to be. This is your chance to put as much pineapple on your pizza as your heart desires, for example. If you're into that.

But we wouldn't recommend it. Instead, we've put together a list of spices, flavorings, and seasonings that we think you should sprinkle on your pizza next time you prepare some at home. While making the whole pizza from scratch — dough, sauce, and all — will likely yield a better flavor overall, selecting the right toppings can also transform a tired and tasteless frozen pizza into something that is downright palatable. Either way, we can help you find a few good ideas for your next pizza venture.