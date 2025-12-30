Great News For Maximalists: This Dramatic Countertop Trend Is On The Rise
While minimalists may look to reduce visual stimuli in design layouts, maximalists take the counter approach (see what we did there). Maximalist designers regard more as more and look for ways to layer bold colors, patterns, accents, and wallpaper to spark interest in spaces. These kinds of bold, dramatic trends add spice to white kitchens and create points of conversation for homeowners and houseguests.
Though a maximalist concept might seem haphazard and scattered, intention guides the setup of spaces and the corresponding decisions that accompany what exactly goes into a space. Whether statement lighting or dramatic furniture pieces, those setting out to embrace this dramatic approach to designing maximalist kitchens may love to hear that marble veining is en vogue. Marble veining offers a touch of elegant personality to kitchen areas and can be customized to fit perfectly onto mood boards, Pinterest boards, and eventually into a home. The veins that streak through marble offer visual movement in rooms and can add interest to modern kitchen designs.
A bold decision for kitchen decor
Marble veining is the kind of artsy, natural detailing that can be used as a backsplash, vent hood, island, or to simply wrap a wall. Marble can be found in a range of colors and finishes, and the veins that appear through the black, pink, or white material can offer eye-catching contrast. The timeless option pairs well with other materials and can be considered when choosing cabinet colors to match.
Slabs of marble can range from $40 to over $100 per square foot (before installation fees). Since the material is porous, it will require sealing and maintenance. The upkeep associated with marble countertops needs to be considered before being placed. While marble tiles can be cheaper to buy and offer the flexibility of placement so that designers can consider patterns in addition to the visual appeal of the natural materials, some people may simply find veined marble designs to be too busy for their kitchen's design. For homeowners who choose to embrace this captivating approach, however, such decisions may be well-rewarded and will be sure to serve as a conversation point at the next dinner party.