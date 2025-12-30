Great News For Maximalists: This Dramatic Countertop Trend Is On The Rise

While minimalists may look to reduce visual stimuli in design layouts, maximalists take the counter approach (see what we did there). Maximalist designers regard more as more and look for ways to layer bold colors, patterns, accents, and wallpaper to spark interest in spaces. These kinds of bold, dramatic trends add spice to white kitchens and create points of conversation for homeowners and houseguests.

Though a maximalist concept might seem haphazard and scattered, intention guides the setup of spaces and the corresponding decisions that accompany what exactly goes into a space. Whether statement lighting or dramatic furniture pieces, those setting out to embrace this dramatic approach to designing maximalist kitchens may love to hear that marble veining is en vogue. Marble veining offers a touch of elegant personality to kitchen areas and can be customized to fit perfectly onto mood boards, Pinterest boards, and eventually into a home. The veins that streak through marble offer visual movement in rooms and can add interest to modern kitchen designs.