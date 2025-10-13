How To Choose The Perfect Kitchen Cabinet Color For Marble Countertops

When it comes to a home kitchen renovation project, it can seem like there are a million and one decisions to make — from buying affordable cabinets to selecting the material of the countertops. But choosing the color scheme of your kitchen should be fun, not overwhelming, and luckily there are pros who can help. To find out the best cabinet color for sleek marble countertops, we spoke to Lisbeth Parada, Color Marketing Manager at Dutch Boy Paints, a brand that's been supplying top-notch paint products since 1907. "Marble has a timeless elegance," she says, "so it pairs beautifully with both classic and modern cabinet colors." The color you choose depends on the desired feel of the space — opt for neutrals for "a light and welcoming look" or rich tones for "depth and visual intrigue."

"Neutrals highlight marble without overpowering it," Parada explains. Since marble countertops impart a clean, blank state yet durable surface to the kitchen, the cabinets you choose should complement the elegant material. While grey, beige, and ivory neutral color schemes are versatile and welcoming, Parada also recommends rich tones for those who want to add some slightly more dramatic and contrasting design accents. She points to a deep reddish brown Dutch Boy Paint shade called Old Chaparral 402-7DB as an example. Whatever you choose — softer cabinet colors or those that make more of a statement — you want what Parada describes as "balance and harmony; qualities that complement the natural beauty of marble."