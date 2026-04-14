What Is The 'Soft Kitchen' Trend And Should You Try It Out?

For so long, it seemed that "clinical" was the look for many modern kitchens. Minimalism, sleek surfaces, defined edges, monochrome palettes... We get it, kitchens are places we need to be able to keep clean, and a modern, understated look can feel nice and simple. But lately, more and more are pushing back on this somewhat cold aesthetic with one of our favorite fresh kitchen design trends to follow. Warm colors, rich textures, and layered materials are the makings of a "soft kitchen," one of the design trends set to dominate 2026. And it's about time.

We spend lots of our time in the kitchen, whether it's cooking or cleaning, socializing, catching up on work over coffee, or eating with our families. Shouldn't this room make us happy and put us at ease? Shouldn't it feel personalized and welcoming? That's where this homey trend comes in. The key to a soft kitchen is finding the line between these cozy touches and what may be too hard to keep clean. You'll want to identify where you can use what.

A patterned tablecloth and chair cushions work in the dining area, for example, but there shouldn't be any fabrics near where you cook. Additionally, you want to think about warmth: warm colors for your walls, counters, cabinets, and furnishings. This also includes warm materials like wood and natural stone. Incorporate pops of pattern, layered lighting, and eclectic, artful touches like vintage items or decor. Before you know it, your soft kitchen will be complete.