10 Easy Additions That Make Your Kitchen Feel 10x Cozier
The kitchen, perhaps more than anywhere else in your house, should feel like an inviting and welcoming place to be. While a minimalist kitchen has its appeals, these days many of us are looking for design solutions that are a little more personal, and even eclectic, as we seek to evoke a sense of coziness and charm. The kitchen is a place for connection; it's where we get creative with our meals, and families and friends congregate. Upgrading your space to emphasize comfort, personality, and ease can bring a new energy to the kitchen, tempting you and your guests to settle in and stay a while.
So what should you look for when trying to create a cozier kitchen space? Using a personal touch is key. Unlike the streamlined grays and whites of minimalist kitchen design, a cozy kitchen is all about abundance and friendly, casual energy. This means reexamining your space to find opportunities to add color, texture, and intrigue, and bring a sense of vibrancy with simple design choices. All this might sound overwhelming, but the good news is there's no need for a remodel, a major decor overhaul, painting projects, or cabinet replacement. In fact, it's easier than you might think to bring a little more warmth to your space. Here are some of our top tips for making your kitchen more intimate and personal.
Add an area rug
Cold, hard kitchen flooring options, including linoleum, vinyl, and tile, are easy to keep clean, making them a mainstay in many homes. But when winter comes around all those surfaces start to soak up the ambient chill, traveling across one of these common kitchen flooring materials at midnight for a glass of water can feel like an arctic excursion. The solution? Adding in an area rug (or two, or three — depending on the size and dimensions of your space). Aside from bringing an atmosphere of softness to your kitchen, rugs are also a great way to break up space and make the room feel more contained.
In the past, many people worried about keeping kitchen rugs clean. And it's true that since they're placed in a high-traffic area with a lot of potential for spillage, you might need to clean them more than the other rugs in your house. But these days, there are tons of washable rugs available. Opt for rugs specifically designed for kitchen spaces; they're typically more stain-resistant and durable. Anti-fatigue mats, on the other hand, reduce discomfort from standing on hard surfaces. If you find a non-padded design that fits your style, you can always layer it up with a padded mat to reduce slippage and increase comfort. Whatever style you opt for, a good area rug is the perfect way to add an instant welcoming touch to any space.
Bring in textiles
Rugs aren't the only way to add a little softness to your space. In general, stepping up your textile game is a simple way to up your kitchen's comfort factor, bringing maximum impact with minimum effort. Fabric is an overlooked component of kitchen design, but you might be surprised what a difference a few swatches of the right textile can have. This upgrade can be as simple as swapping out your dishcloths for warm hues, like orange, goldenrod, or crimson. Switching to softer, fluffier-looking dishcloths can also have a visual impact and offer a multi-sensory experience.
Besides dishcloths, you can also swap out other kitchen textiles, like napkins, tablecloths, or placemats, for cozier alternatives. Seasonal aprons, hung on the wall, are functional and cute, too. If you have any seating in your kitchen, like a couple of high stools at your countertop or a built-in bench, you can try adding cushions in warm tones. Faux or real sheepskin can also help soften up your space, inviting friends and loved ones to linger long after the meal has concluded.
Light some candles
Nothing brings a nostalgic atmosphere to your kitchen quite like flickering candlelight. It evokes the feelings of quietness and relaxation, inviting you to slow down and take it easy. It might not be practical to cook by candlelight, but you'd be surprised at how much of a difference lighting a candle or two can have in the environment in your kitchen.
So what kind of candles work best in a kitchen? If you're preparing food, you may not want to burn scented candles because they can interfere with the sensory feedback good cooking requires. If you're just sitting back in the kitchen with a cup of tea, though, candles with culinary-adjacent aromas, like vanilla, cinnamon, pumpkin spice, or even tomato (you'd be surprised how good it can smell) help elevate the mood and make your space feel easy and elegant.
Try placing your candles in little votives or tealight holders scattered across the counter, or in a hurricane lantern for an extra dose of old-fashioned charm. Candlesticks can offer drama and heighten the mood, but since they take up a lot of space, it's best to confine them to windowsills. As always with candles, make sure to stay safe by ensuring your open flame is well away from any potentially flammable materials, and never leave your candles burning unattended. You can, alternatively, use scented electronic candles, which offer flickering light and delicious smells without any open flames.
Layer your lighting
Harsh, bright overhead lighting makes it easy to see (thus easier to clean) kitchen messes, but it can also make the space feel sterile and devoid of personality. The solution? Layering your light sources so you have illumination flowing from multiple origin points. Adding accent lighting doesn't mean totally overhauling your wiring or undertaking expensive electrical projects. In fact, there are many ways to bring alternative light sources to your space without spending too much time or money at all. Try a little lamp on the windowsill or in a tucked away, low-traffic corner, add under-cabinet lighting, or utilize existing built-in lighting. All of these forms of indirect lighting can help your space feel quieter and more inviting.
If power plug real estate is at a premium, there are a ton of battery-powered options available to help you keep things cord-free. Utilize solar-powered lamps on windowsills, opt for LED strips, or repurpose a battery-powered nightlight to give your space a signature glow. And don't overlook your built-in range hood light as a source of illumination either. Transforming the energy in your kitchen might be as simple as flicking that little switch.
Swap cool metals for warm ones
One of the quickest ways to cool your kitchen down is with tons of cool metals, like steel, nickel, or chrome. These materials are often used for everyday practical kitchen items, including measuring cups, flatware, mixing bowls, and colanders, and when you're really leaning into the comforting, welcoming vibes, all those cold metallic objects can really set you back. To counteract cool metal's impact, you can grab some copper, brass, gold, or bronze-toned alternatives. Warm metal options might be a little harder to find than conventional cool metal alternatives, but they may not be any more expensive. The difference they can make in the coziness of your space makes them worth seeking out.
Copper pots and pans are a little pricier than some of these smaller tools, but they also can help level up your cozy-weather cooking. With superior heat conductivity and natural antimicrobial qualities, they're valued by professional chefs for delicate tasks like making sauces. And since they're so durable, you'll often be able to pick up good used or vintage copper pots for a fraction of the price of new models — all strong arguments for why you should invest in copper cookware.
Experiment with vintage
While you're shopping for those copper pots, keep an eye out for other vintage kitchen essentials. Drawing on vintage or vintage-inspired pieces can offer a sense of nostalgia, and help transport you and your guests back to the cozy kitchens of the past. Vintage plates, glassware and bowls, jam jars, aspic molds, and other decorative-yet-functional items are just some of the pieces that can give your space a nostalgic vibe. If you have an established color scheme, you can shop for single mismatched plates, cups, or bowls that match your existing decor and keep things eclectic yet cohesive.
Thrift shopping can be a treasure hunt — fun yet time-consuming — and if that's not your style, there are plenty of places online to find vintage kitchenware. Online auction sites often have retro kitchen items from all around the globe, while Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist can help connect you to neighbors who might have pieces that match your style. Alternatively, sites like Etsy make it easy to shop for handmade and vintage items from around the world that will help you make your kitchen a more evocative and inviting place to be.
Bring in the season
It might sound counterintuitive, but one of the best ways to make your kitchen feel cozier is actually to bring the seasons inside — yep, even the cold ones. We're not suggesting you leave a big pile of leaves or a scoop of snow on the counter, but finding ways to introduce the elements into your kitchen helps highlight the season and keeps your space in tune with the surrounding world.
This can be easily accomplished with a trip to the grocery store. Fruit bowls are a great way to bring an added layer of elegance into your kitchen. Sturdy seasonal produce like pumpkins, squashes, and gourds look beautiful in a bowl and bring in vibrant hues. And once you're ready to swap them out, you can always cook and eat them! Seasonal fruits like pomegranates, persimmons, or quince also make great decorative accents; they look as sweet as they taste and will fill the air with a subtly sweet aroma.
Another great way to bring the natural world into your space is to gather treasures whenever you venture outside. Fill a vase with pine branches, fragrant eucalyptus, or whatever other nice-smelling and sturdy plants grow in your area. Autumn leaves can be pressed between sheets of wax paper and hung in the window to bring handcrafted charm. Even small nuts, like acorns, walnuts, or hazelnuts, look beautiful when polished and displayed in a small bowl on the windowsill or countertop.
Add plants
Having living things in your kitchen space brings a sense of vibrancy and light like nothing else can. Even when it's cold and blustery outside, having something green and growing to look at can make your kitchen feel instantly more inviting. And unlike outside gardening, many types of plants that grow well in your kitchen require minimal effort (no weeding!), yet still make a major visual impact.
When seeking the best houseplants to add to your kitchen, look for low-maintenance options that thrive on humidity from your cooking activities, like air-purifying spider plants, quick-growing pothos, or easy-to-care-for peace lilies that will reward your attention with lovely white blooms. You can also lean into the culinary angle with small potted hardy herbs, like sage, rosemary, thyme, and oregano, all of which will thrive when placed on a windowsill and exposed to natural light.
If you have more of a brown than a green thumb, don't be afraid to explore the world of artificial plants. There are some incredibly realistic options available that give you the look and feel of real plants without any of the watering or work. Alternatively, you can lean into the artificiality by bringing in fun alternatives like Lego or stained plants. These playful yet surprising "plants" bring both warmth and whimsy to your space.
Introduce natural elements
Plants aren't the only way to bring the natural world into your kitchen — you can accomplish that with materials too. Using natural materials throughout your space brings a sense of handcrafted charm, helping your kitchen space feel grounded and cozy on even the coldest and darkest fall and winter evenings. Wood is a great place to start. Try placing an oversized wooden cutting board on a cold linoleum or vinyl countertop, or arrange an array of decorative cutting boards against a tile backsplash or wall. Swap out countertop porcelain fruit bowls for warm-toned wood alternatives. If your wood is looking a little dry after a few days of use, rubbing it down with orange oil will give it a beautiful aromatic shine.
Woven baskets made from natural materials are also a wonderful way to introduce a homey energy by bringing texture and a sense of visual intrigue. You can find baskets at places like Target, HomeGoods, or most thrift stores. Stack them with fruit or napkins, or leave them empty on a countertop to lend texture and visual intrigue to your space.
Hang artwork
Blank walls can feel sleek and minimalist, but when you're trying to summon a cozy vibe, they don't really get the job done. Sourcing a few pieces of artwork you love will not only make your space feel more personal, but it also can help introduce a visual complexity that makes your kitchen feel homier and more welcoming. Finding the right artwork doesn't need to be expensive or time-consuming. Home goods stores are well stocked with affordable prints on canvas if you want to keep things simple, and thrift stores often have great options for affordable wall hangings and art. To lend your space a more personal touch, pick up a couple of empty frames and fill them with artifacts from your life. This can be photographs, or little mementos like concert tickets, menus, or even recipe cards — anything that summons positive memories and gives you a sense of joy.
Just like your fruit bowl, you might also want to consider swapping out your artwork with the seasons. Refreshing your art, alongside your textiles or any other seasonal items you're stocking up on, is a great way to make your kitchen space feel intriguing and novel all year round. By taking the time to create seasonal tableaus, you'll be able to evoke a sense of time that's grounding and centering.