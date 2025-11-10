Bring An Added Layer Of Elegance Into The Kitchen With These Types Of Fruit Bowls

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many of us are moving away from minimalist kitchens toward personalized touches rich with color, texture, and pattern. Of course, kitchens are notoriously short on space — it's tough to add too much decor when you've got to prioritize storage space and cooking surfaces. That's why we love kitchen decor that's also actually useful. One of the best — and tastiest — examples of this is fruit. Setting out a bowl of fruit obviously provides the whole family with instant access to healthy snacks, but it also makes your kitchen pop with color. To really lean into the aesthetic potenial of fruit, we turned to an expert for tips on playing up the actual bowl part, too. What kind of bowls make the biggest impact?

"I love a pedestal bowl or a shallow bowl," says lifestyle expert, cookbook author, and award-winning fashion designer Peter Som. "Something that lifts the fruit up and makes it feel a bit more intentional and sculptural." Keep two things in mind when choosing a fruit bowl: You want to keep that colorful fruit actually visible, and you want the bowl itself to offer design value from its shape, color, pattern, or material. "A pedestal bowl adds instant elegance and a sense of occasion, while a shallow bowl lets the fruit spread out naturally," Som explains. "It feels abundant, not overcrowded." He also suggests that the extra space in the bowl helps fruit that softens as it ripens, like peaches, to avoid knocking into each other and bruising.