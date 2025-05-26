Why You Might Not Want To Burn Candles While Cooking

With just the flick of a matchstick, a scented candle can increase your home's coziness factor tenfold. But, if you've gotten into a routine of lighting candles while lighting up the stove, you might be doing your dinners a disservice. That's right, your candle's inviting vanilla or cedarwood aromas can seriously interfere with your sense of taste. You see, scent and our ability to perceive flavors are highly intertwined. It's often estimated that scent makes up about 80% of our brain's ability to piece together flavor. So, when your dining room is filled with the fragrance of a pine tree candle, your brain is trying to process that aroma alongside that of your latest culinary creation.

It's the same principle that discourages attendees of bourbon tasting parties from wearing perfume. When your nose is bombarded with strong, conflicting scents, your brain becomes overstimulated and overwhelmed fast, losing track of smaller, more nuanced scents in your dishes. This effectively dulls your tastebuds, which means you might not be able to detect that slight sweetness in a balsamic glaze or that hint of rosemary in your roasted chicken. Plus, as you cook with a scented candle burning nearby, your nose might lead you astray as you try and season your home cooked meals. With that in mind, the next time you're preparing a luxurious home-cooked meal, remember that scented candles have a place, but not at your dinner party.