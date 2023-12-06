When Hosting A Bourbon Tasting Party, Skip The Perfume And Candles

With so many amazing bourbons and whiskeys available on the market, hosting a tasting party is a fun way to learn which is your favorite and what spirit is perfect in your go-to cocktail recipes. The key to a good tasting is detecting the nose, or subtle aroma characteristics, of a spirit, and to do that, the first step is to minimize any scents in the environment. Scented candles, perfumes, and other strong smells mask the true flavors you are hoping to detect, making them unwelcome party guests.

Although it may be surprising to think that scents in the room can change the perception of taste, some scientists say that 70% or more of something's flavor is driven by how it smells (per The Washington Post). That's because taste is not only experienced on your tongue, but also through aromas detected in the nose. When there are competing scents in the room, the subtle and delicate fragrances in your bourbon glass get muddled.