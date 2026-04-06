Kitchen Cabinets Or Countertops — An Expert Explains Which To Pick First

Kitchen renovations can get overwhelming fast. But there's one easy, foolproof way to kick remodel stress to the curb: making decisions in the proper order. When you settle on the design of each element of your kitchen in a certain order, you can rest assured you're building a kitchen that accommodates your daily routine, that's well spaced and sized, and that comes to life in the style of your dreams. Two of the biggest components of any kitchen are the cabinets and the countertops, and it's hard to know which one is the right place to start. So, we asked an expert.

"I always start with the cabinets," says Cara Woodhouse, founder and principal designer of Cara Woodhouse Interiors. "They define the architecture of the kitchen, the layout, the function, and how you actually live in the space."

It's best to choose cabinets before countertops when remodeling because, as Woodhouse explains, "cabinetry dictates storage, proportions, and flow, so getting that right first sets the entire foundation. Once that framework is in place, everything else layers on top in a much more intentional way." Designing your cabinets essentially means designing how you'll move in your kitchen — what you use where and so what you'll want to store where, what you need more and less space for, etc. You need that nailed down to figure out where appliances will go and then how the kitchen will continue to unfold around them.