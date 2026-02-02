10 Kitchen Layouts Every Home Cook Should Know Before Remodeling

Every home cook dreams of a space that not only looks good but is also intuitively designed to serve their every need. A remodel can help transform the appearance and aesthetics of your kitchen — but it is only once you understand the nitty-gritties of different kitchen layouts that you'll be able to design a space that brings comfort and ease to your everyday workflow and cooking rituals.

At first glance, all kitchen layouts may appear the same. But once you peel back the layers of this onion, you'll find that different layouts are designed to subtly support different kinds of cooking behaviors. Do you prefer minimal distractions and interruptions during prep work, or would you rather be a part of the conversation? Are you looking for expansive work surfaces to put together multi-course meals, or are you hoping to bring the family together over the warm glow of a heartfelt dinner? The answers to these questions will help you choose the right kitchen layout before remodeling — one that won't leave you with regrets or any expensive changes to undo.

For more answers, we turned to Kadambari Uppal, founder and creative director of KAD Designs, for answers. Ahead, she details some of the different kinds of kitchen layouts to choose from and what each one can do for you.