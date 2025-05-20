Why The 'Golden Triangle' Design Is Worth Considering For Mid-Size Kitchens
There's a lot of pressure involved in designing a kitchen. Fixtures, appliances, the perfect layout –- all of the decisions can feel so overwhelming. None of us want to end up making some of the most common kitchen design mistakes, but it's hard to sift through all of the advice out there. Depending on the size of your kitchen, one design principle that you should consider is the "golden triangle." While the golden triangle doesn't necessarily make sense for all kitchen types, it can be a great boon to a mid-size kitchen.
The golden triangle, also known as the "working triangle," basically describes a kitchen that has the perfect distance between the stove, sink, and fridge. People have been striving to perfect the triangle since the 1940s, and it's still a focus of designers today. The stove, sink, and fridge are considered to be the most used elements of a kitchen, and having a decent amount of space between them helps with the flow of the space. In theory, you should be able to cook, clean, and move around without obstruction, but you should also still able to move between the areas quickly and efficiently.
How to create the golden triangle
To create the golden triangle, draw a straight line between the sink and the oven on your layout plan, then draw another line between the oven and the fridge, and finally, connect the fridge back to the sink. Ideally, the lines will resemble the shape of a triangle, which will be completely unobstructed by any islands or other elements.
Every home is different, but generally, the rule is that each side of the triangle should measure between four and nine feet. The perimeter should be somewhere in the area of 13 and 26 feet, and all cabinets should be within 12 inches of the legs of the triangle. These measurements should allow for adequate space between the appliances while also ensuring there's only a short walk to each. If your total kitchen space is significantly less or more than these ideal measurements, then the golden triangle might not be the best fit for your home.
But if the golden triangle doesn't work out in your kitchen, don't worry. The theory was created during a time when kitchens were really only places of preparation, and a lot more happens in the bigger, more open homes that some people have nowadays. It's still a useful tool when you're starting out, though, and it might help create a minimalist kitchen. It particularly works when you want to make a small kitchen feel bigger, especially when the plan is to have one person cooking at a time. But even if the golden triangle isn't right for your kitchen, that doesn't mean that your home will be any less perfect.