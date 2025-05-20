Why The 'Golden Triangle' Design Is Worth Considering For Mid-Size Kitchens

To create the golden triangle, draw a straight line between the sink and the oven on your layout plan, then draw another line between the oven and the fridge, and finally, connect the fridge back to the sink. Ideally, the lines will resemble the shape of a triangle, which will be completely unobstructed by any islands or other elements.

Every home is different, but generally, the rule is that each side of the triangle should measure between four and nine feet. The perimeter should be somewhere in the area of 13 and 26 feet, and all cabinets should be within 12 inches of the legs of the triangle. These measurements should allow for adequate space between the appliances while also ensuring there's only a short walk to each. If your total kitchen space is significantly less or more than these ideal measurements, then the golden triangle might not be the best fit for your home.

But if the golden triangle doesn't work out in your kitchen, don't worry. The theory was created during a time when kitchens were really only places of preparation, and a lot more happens in the bigger, more open homes that some people have nowadays. It's still a useful tool when you're starting out, though, and it might help create a minimalist kitchen. It particularly works when you want to make a small kitchen feel bigger, especially when the plan is to have one person cooking at a time. But even if the golden triangle isn't right for your kitchen, that doesn't mean that your home will be any less perfect.