Make Your Small Kitchen Feel Way Bigger With Joanna Gaines' Decor Trick
As easy as it might be to make mistakes when outfitting a kitchen, professional designers know how to intentionally make use of space and build visual appeal with smart design choices. For home decorating mavens like Joanna Gaines, even a small kitchen offers plenty of potential in terms of function and aesthetic possibilities. Though a kitchen area may be compact, professionals like Gaines have tips up their sleeves to help establish airy, open feelings in any room.
As seen in Gaines' approach to renovating and decorating Hillcrest Cottage in Waco, Texas, which she detailed on her Magnolia blog, an accent wall covered in interesting wallpaper can create a visual illusion by drawing the eye back in space and make a kitchen area appear larger than it actually is. Choosing graphic wallpaper not only adds interest to spaces that have been designed with a set color scheme in mind, but the artistic choice serves as an invitation to the area and can conceal the fact that a small kitchen is lacking in square feet. Even in rooms without a window or natural lighting, wallpaper can make up for the fact that there is no pretty view. Without natural light, a room can feel oppressive, but Gaines knows that it is possible to sidestep this challenge with a bright mural and glossy finishes on cabinets and surfaces to help distribute light throughout the room.
Using design tricks to create the illusion of space
Look for light-colored wallpaper to carry light into smaller spaces and consider patterns that can bring a sense of expansion into confined areas. Landscapes, abstract designs, and delicate floral details can visually elongate a room, while lighter, natural colors can create visual depth in a small space. You may not want to cover an entire surface of a wall, either, as intentional areas that are left white or plain can also contribute to the appearance of a widened area.
In addition to choosing the right wallpaper, steer your design choices around a neutral or monochromatic color palette when outfitting smaller kitchen areas, and use natural accents to establish visual cohesion that can emphasize your design choices. Just because a space is defined by a set color scheme doesn't mean you have to skimp out on textures and materials, however. Using purposeful choices in tones can also build interest in tight rooms. Gaines is known to pair light gray cabinets with marble countertops and use brass accents as highlights. When matched with natural details like wooden chairs, cutting boards, and exposed ceiling beams, even a tiny kitchen can stand as a respectful statement within a home. Lastly, for small spaces, lighting is particularly important, so finding the right fixtures that will highlight your wallpaper and design choices will show that even small kitchens provide plenty of room to cook.