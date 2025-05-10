Make Your Small Kitchen Feel Way Bigger With Joanna Gaines' Decor Trick

As easy as it might be to make mistakes when outfitting a kitchen, professional designers know how to intentionally make use of space and build visual appeal with smart design choices. For home decorating mavens like Joanna Gaines, even a small kitchen offers plenty of potential in terms of function and aesthetic possibilities. Though a kitchen area may be compact, professionals like Gaines have tips up their sleeves to help establish airy, open feelings in any room.

As seen in Gaines' approach to renovating and decorating Hillcrest Cottage in Waco, Texas, which she detailed on her Magnolia blog, an accent wall covered in interesting wallpaper can create a visual illusion by drawing the eye back in space and make a kitchen area appear larger than it actually is. Choosing graphic wallpaper not only adds interest to spaces that have been designed with a set color scheme in mind, but the artistic choice serves as an invitation to the area and can conceal the fact that a small kitchen is lacking in square feet. Even in rooms without a window or natural lighting, wallpaper can make up for the fact that there is no pretty view. Without natural light, a room can feel oppressive, but Gaines knows that it is possible to sidestep this challenge with a bright mural and glossy finishes on cabinets and surfaces to help distribute light throughout the room.