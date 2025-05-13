Why The 'Work Triangle' Might Not Make Sense For All Kitchens

Because families and homes have changed, so, too, have design recommendations for home kitchens. Not only have new trends emerged, but the way in which kitchen spaces are used have also evolved. Personal preferences will guide how a space is used. Meal prep may not fall into the hands of one individual, and kitchen spaces may serve many functionalities, including gathering spaces, storage facilities, and areas in which cleaning must quickly and easily take place. Some families may require extra countertops to accommodate for many individuals helping out with kitchen chores, while others may prefer the kind of layout that allows for frequent house parties and happy hour entertaining.

For homeowners with limited space, the kitchen triangle approach to design may not be realistic due to spatial and financial considerations, so more creative plans need to be put into place, like setting appliances in a designated area along one wall. Instead of considering the classic triangle that connects objects, the concept of work zones reimagines kitchens into sections that are meant for specific tasks, like baking, cooking, storage, and cleaning. Such tailored design approaches can help keep kitchen design customized for personal preferences and modern-day living.