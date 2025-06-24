Island Vs Peninsula: Which Kitchen Addition Works Better For Small Spaces?

Ambitious epicures working with small kitchens — this one's for you. We've explored 12 clever ways to make your kitchen seem larger. Now, we're back with another space-saving solution that delivers a sleek layout, is great for entertaining guests, and gives tiny kitchens the functionality that foodies deserve. Today's expert tip comes from Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight Studio, an award-winning interior design firm based in New York. Kropovinksy sat down with Tasting Table to explain the power of the peninsula.

"Kitchen layout depends on flow," he syas. "Islands work well in open layouts with circulation space on all sides. In tighter kitchens, a peninsula offers function without interrupting movement. For small spaces, peninsulas are usually more efficient." A boxy, freestanding island gobbles up most of the limited floor space in small kitchens. But a peninsula, by contrast, attaches to one end of the existing countertops, keeping the central floorspace open and walkable.

Maximizing space is the name of the game here. In a small kitchen, that peninsula should work double (or even triple) duty: providing extra storage, accommodating seating, and extending workable countertops. On the aesthetic front, peninsulas also create a single, extended line across all countertops as opposed to the introduction of an island which creates additional, broken-up horizontal sightlines. As a thoughtful design element, peninsulas could also be equipped with open shelving on the far short end, for displaying cookbooks or prized barware.