The Prime Spot You Should Be Using For Kitchen Organization

Cramped kitchens aren't the best look. Perhaps you're learning how to create a minimalist kitchen for aesthetic purposes, or maybe it's a question of functionality. Overstimulated, struggling for cooking space, and unable to expand, there's a bigger question, though: What's the solution? Not everyone has the finances (or ground space) to knock down walls and launch a full-scale renovation. However, there might be a prime spot already going underutilized: Your dining room.

Who said storage had to stay in the kitchen? Despite the rise of open-plan diners, many homes still have these as separate rooms. Tackled tastefully, adding kitchen-related organization solutions can emphasize a natural flow between these spaces. Think floating shelves and decorative-meets-functioning cookware. Setting precious items in a dining room can also reduce the risk of breakages, especially compared to cramped kitchen settings. These relaxed spaces are centered around sit-down activity, not cooking mania. Perhaps it's the perfect spot for storing that antique glassware or your grandmother's beautiful crockery.