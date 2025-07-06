The Types Of Cabinets That Are Best Suited For Galley Kitchens

Galley kitchen layouts, with lateral counters and a narrow aisle in between, are compact, space efficient, and great for apartments. However, let's be honest, they can be a little tight to cook in. That is, unless you approach the space with some design and organization acumen to give it a more open feel. To make the most of your galley kitchen, take advantage of tall, narrow cabinets with minimal depth to maximize wall storage, instead of infringing on precious working space.

With a smaller, narrow layout like a galley kitchen, you can see everything in front of you — which could encourage minimalism, if you organize wisely. However, no matter how well you arrange things, wide or deep cabinets with large swinging doors at eye-level could quickly make the kitchen more crowded than it needs to be. Installing tall, thin cabinets could help lift some of your storage and free up eye-level space, giving you more breathing room to cook and move around in. Open cabinets in a galley kitchen are also a great solution to help the kitchen appear more spacious since they take up less physical space, and also could encourage you to pare down on excess items often pushed into the back of deep, bulky cabinets.