The Key To Maximizing Small Kitchen Space Is Simple But Often Ignored

While many of us might covet a huge rustic kitchen complete with wooden beams and a timeless farmhouse sink, we've got to work with what we have. And one thing most of us don't have? Space. According to stats from Flex, 38% of American renters live in apartments, while another 17% live in condos. And small kitchens are one of the realities of apartment living.

Whether your kitchen is a corner of the living room or one of those awkward galley arrangements, there are ways to make the most of a petite prep space. Tasting Table talked to chef Giada De Laurentiis about how she maximizes a small kitchen, and got some great tips on how you can do the same — just in time to whip up De Laurentiis' Peroni Italian Beer Ice recipe and relax!

The advice couldn't have been simpler. "I buy organizers for everything," she said, "from spice organizers to racks for my kitchen pot lids. The key to a functional small kitchen is to keep things organized and thoughtfully mapped out." And it's not just about having a lot of containers and shelves, it's also important to make sure everything has its own place, and that those places make sense for the space and your cooking habits. If your spatulas and most-used spices are by the stove, and your pots are hung up by it, you won't need to go through cupboards and drawers and make a mess every time you cook dinner.