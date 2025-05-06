Are Mason Jars Microwave Safe? Here's What To Look For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mason jars are a wonderful item to keep in the kitchen. Not only are they great for storing delicious homemade jams and spreads, but they also create airtight seals for dry goods like pasta, rice, and flour. You can make your favorite matcha drink in them too, or use them to serve up a range of foods like salads and oats. However, you do need to be careful if your food needs to be warmed because while many mason jars are microwavable, some of them are not.

In fact, one of the most recognized canning companies in the U.S., Ball, does not make microwave-safe mason jars. Ball jars can be slightly heated, but only in a hot water bath at a temperature of 180 degrees Fahrenheit. This is because they're made from annealed glass, which hasn't been tempered to withstand heat. The danger of microwaving annealed jars from any brand is that they can break, and the last thing you want is to be cleaning shards of glass out of your microwave. To check if your jar is made with tempered glass, look for a microwave-safe label on the bottom. If you can't find one, it's not worth risking it.