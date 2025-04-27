How To Make Your Favorite Matcha Drink With Just A Mason Jar

Matcha has become mainstream in recent years. You can find some form of the Japanese green tea drink at most major coffee chains and even at many smaller, local coffee shops. Matcha offers a completely different taste than espresso and a sustainable caffeine boost compared to the inevitable coffee crash. In latte form, it can easily take the place of your warm (or iced!), creamy cup of joe. Matcha comes in powder form, so you can't just brew it in a machine. Traditionally, people use a special bamboo whisk to mix the powder into hot water. But you can make matcha lattes at home without any special equipment. Pour water into a mason jar, add your matcha, twist the top closed, and shake it up until smooth.

Matcha powder is known to clump when mixed with liquid, which helps explain the whisking method. To use the mason jar hack, don't be gentle with your shaking — it'll take some elbow grease to get those clumps out. If you want a hot matcha, use hot water, of course. You can use this method for iced drinks, too; just use warm water, and after shaking, add a few ice cubes to the mason jar. Whether you prefer your bev hot or cold, this method is convenient because your whole drink is made in one cup. Add some milk and sweetener to the jar, and your latte is ready to go — or drink.