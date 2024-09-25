The Best Ratio To Use When Making Your Own Matcha

Matcha, an ultra-fine powder made from dried green tea leaves, was once reserved for emperors, but in recent years, it's gone mainstream. Today, you can find matcha concoctions in more than just tea houses. Matcha lattes, cocktails, and desserts have made their way to coffee shops, bars, bakeries, and restaurants around the world. But if you want to enjoy matcha the way it was meant to be served, all you need is a little hot water.

Jee Choe, coffee and tea sommelier, and blogger at Oh, How Civilized, says you probably need less water than you think in your homemade matcha. "For each teaspoon of matcha, use 2 ounces (¼ cup) of water to get a good balance of water to matcha," she advises. While this may not seem like much compared to the matcha lattes you may have sipped in your neighborhood café, Choe suggests that matcha beverages should really be smaller and more concentrated. "Traditional matcha is to be finished in three sips so you don't need a lot of water to make matcha properly," she explains.