The Creamer Alternative That Gives Your Matcha Latte A Lighter Texture
Enthusiasts know that matcha, especially when it comes to the ceremonial-grade kind, is best enjoyed simply whisked with water. However, if you're a matcha latte fan — and there are many of you out there — there's a plant-based creamer alternative that will give your matcha latte a lighter, yet still creamy texture: Coconut milk. So, instead of using dairy-based milk, creamer, or heavy cream to make your next DIY matcha latte recipe at home, use coconut milk.
Here's why coconut milk works so well with this green, vegetal tea. Matcha lattes are best when you don't mask the earthy, grassy flavors of the young leaf, and coconut milk — creamy in texture and rich in fat — is subtle in flavor. It serves to enhance matcha's flavors, rather than subdue or mask them. And while creamy, it is also light and airy when whipped, like whipped cream. In terms of taste and texture, coconut milk is perfect as a vegan matcha latte creamer.
How to use coconut milk in your next matcha latte
To make a light and creamy matcha latte at home, start with one of our favorite canned coconut milk brands. Whisk up the matcha with hot water, and once foamy, pour in warmed coconut milk. To warm the coconut milk, simply heat it in a small saucepan over the stovetop. It doesn't have to come to a rolling boil — a simmer will do. Alternatively, microwave the coconut milk in a heatproof container in short bursts until warm. Of course, you can also put your milk frother to good use and whip the warmed coconut milk into a soft, plant-based cream.
On the other hand, if you're looking for a thicker whipped cream or topping for the matcha latte, it's best to use chilled coconut milk (or cream) and a mixer or blender. Coconut cream is an ideal whipped vegan topping, not just for your matcha latte, but for desserts like cakes and cupcakes, too.
Finally, coconut milk is the perfect creamer alternative for matcha smoothies as well. Take, for example, our plant-based matcha smoothie recipe. Instead of oat milk and vegan yogurt, try using coconut milk and coconut cream. Your matcha smoothie will be delightfully light, yet creamy and rich at the same time.