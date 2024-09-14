The Creamer Alternative That Gives Your Matcha Latte A Lighter Texture

To make a light and creamy matcha latte at home, start with one of our favorite canned coconut milk brands. Whisk up the matcha with hot water, and once foamy, pour in warmed coconut milk. To warm the coconut milk, simply heat it in a small saucepan over the stovetop. It doesn't have to come to a rolling boil — a simmer will do. Alternatively, microwave the coconut milk in a heatproof container in short bursts until warm. Of course, you can also put your milk frother to good use and whip the warmed coconut milk into a soft, plant-based cream.

On the other hand, if you're looking for a thicker whipped cream or topping for the matcha latte, it's best to use chilled coconut milk (or cream) and a mixer or blender. Coconut cream is an ideal whipped vegan topping, not just for your matcha latte, but for desserts like cakes and cupcakes, too.

Finally, coconut milk is the perfect creamer alternative for matcha smoothies as well. Take, for example, our plant-based matcha smoothie recipe. Instead of oat milk and vegan yogurt, try using coconut milk and coconut cream. Your matcha smoothie will be delightfully light, yet creamy and rich at the same time.