How To Make Matcha Without A Bamboo Whisk

Matcha has finally hit the mainstream in the West, and it's easy to see why. The vibrant Japanese green tea has a bright, botanical taste, and it's full of antioxidants, too. While matcha is relatively high in caffeine, it provides a smoother, more natural boost than coffee. That's because matcha contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation and soothes caffeine jitters.

However, understanding the difference between ceremonial and culinary grade matcha can be confusing. You've likely seen pictures of setups complete with tea bowls, whisks, bamboo scoops, and kettles. It seems more like a hobby than a drink (and in some ways, it is). The art of traditional Japanese tea ceremonies takes a lifetime to learn, and utensils take on added significance.

The most iconic accessory is the whisk. Traditional Japanese whisks, called chasen, are made from bamboo. They help the matcha powder — made from finely ground tea leaves — dissolve. But whisks can be expensive. If you don't have a bamboo whisk and don't want to buy one, TikTok has a suggestion. "You don't actually need a whisk or fancy bowls to make your matcha," TikTok user @greencaffeinematcha explained. The solution? A hand-held milk frother. The TikToker used a tall glass and frothed until a light layer of foam appeared — just like you would with a whisk.