This Exact Water Temperature To Use For Perfect Homemade Matcha Every Time

A lot of things make matcha unique to regular green tea, one of them being that rather than steeping the tea leaves in water and removing them, you mix the matcha into the water and drink it. It's why, unlike any other tea, you consume the entire tea leaf — and therefore take in even more of the antioxidants. But, it's also why it must be treated with care — beginning with how you store it and ending with how you prepare it.

Matcha can't be treated like a tea bag and thrown into boiling hot water. If it is, it'll be destroyed, which could explain why your matcha keeps tasting like bitter, burnt grass. As coffee and tea sommelier, and founder of Oh, How Civilized, Jee Choe, explained to Tasting Table, "Boiling hot water should never be used to brew green tea since it can scald the tea leaves, resulting in a bitter taste." Instead, she says to use something a bit more gentle.

"Water that has just started simmering should be used instead. If you have an electric kettle with a temperature setting, set the water temperature to 175 [degrees Fahrenheit]," said Choe.