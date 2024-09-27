Here's Why You Shouldn't Make Matcha With Cold Water
There are many unexpected ways to use matcha in daily cooking in both savory and sweet dishes but, sometimes, a mug of the powdered green tea is just enough. If you're a fan of matcha and prefer to make it at home over ordering it at Starbucks or another cafe, there's a tip that will give you the most flavorful pick-me-up drink. And it's partly to do with the temperature of the water, according to Jee Choe, a coffee and tea sommelier, who runs Oh, How Civilized, a blog focused on coffee and tea beverage recipes.
"You can make good matcha using cold water, but it'll take longer to froth using the traditional bamboo whisk. The taste will just be slightly less flavorful than matcha that has been made with hot water," she says. Hot water will also help completely dissolve the powder into the drink you want to sip on. "Just like how cold brew coffee has a mellower taste than coffee made with hot water, the water temperature will have an effect on the taste of the final product," Choe explains.
How to find the right temperature to make matcha at home
Just because you should avoid cold water if you want to make flavorful matcha quickly doesn't mean that it should be boiling hot. If you use boiling-hot water, the drink may turn out bitter or too strong depending on the quality of the matcha that you're using. For reference, the boiling point for water is 212 degrees Fahrenheit, so don't overheat your water. Generally, a temperature between 140-175 degrees Fahrenheit is just right for your cup of matcha. If you are making a cold drink, you might want to use warm water, whereas a hotter temperature on the scale is ideal for hot drinks.
You don't have to stick solely with water to make a matcha drink at home. Follow Tasting Table's DIY matcha latte recipe that combines matcha powder with milk, water, and maple syrup for a touch of sweetness. To stick with just water, ½ cup of hot water for every teaspoon of matcha should work. Enjoy the matcha warm or serve it over ice for a more refreshing beverage with just the right flavor profile. And if you want a unique treat that uses some more matcha powder to pair with your drink, try our matcha muffins recipe.