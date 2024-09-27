Here's Why You Shouldn't Make Matcha With Cold Water

There are many unexpected ways to use matcha in daily cooking in both savory and sweet dishes but, sometimes, a mug of the powdered green tea is just enough. If you're a fan of matcha and prefer to make it at home over ordering it at Starbucks or another cafe, there's a tip that will give you the most flavorful pick-me-up drink. And it's partly to do with the temperature of the water, according to Jee Choe, a coffee and tea sommelier, who runs Oh, How Civilized, a blog focused on coffee and tea beverage recipes.

"You can make good matcha using cold water, but it'll take longer to froth using the traditional bamboo whisk. The taste will just be slightly less flavorful than matcha that has been made with hot water," she says. Hot water will also help completely dissolve the powder into the drink you want to sip on. "Just like how cold brew coffee has a mellower taste than coffee made with hot water, the water temperature will have an effect on the taste of the final product," Choe explains.