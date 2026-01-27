6 Kitchen Trends Set To Dominate 2026, According To HomeGoods
We're just starting to settle into 2026, and for many of us, the new year is a symbolic time to refresh our lives. Maybe you started a new fitness and nutrition regimen, maybe you're implementing new self-care habits, or maybe you're updating your environment, which has stayed virtually the same for the past decade. Whatever your particular case may be, there's a chance that a kitchen refresh is on the horizon, and if you have no clue where to begin, you're in the right place.
Fortunately, there's nothing super eclectic going on with 2026's hottest kitchen trends, making them easy to incorporate and suitable for pretty much any aesthetic. We caught up with HomeGoods Interior Expert Jenny Reimold to get the inside scoop on what's in and what's out this year, and we were delighted by what she told us. 2026 is the year of warm tones, gentle visual interest, and kitchens that embody your own personality. Here's how to capitalize on the hottest kitchen trends of 2026.
Warm, natural materials
One of 2026's biggest kitchen design trends is the movement toward warm, natural vibes. We weren't surprised when Jenny Reimold brought this up — we'd already heard about warm wood being a trend in kitchen flooring, so it makes sense that the same would apply to other kitchen fixtures, like cabinetry. The days of stark whites and cold greys are firmly in the past, so when you're updating your kitchen, focus on incorporating earthy tones and natural materials.
Don't know where to begin? Jenny Reimold gave us a couple of tips, advising consumers to look for "wood cabinetry, stone surfaces and textured ceramics" as cornerstones of their kitchen design. Moreover, she noted that incorporating this look doesn't necessarily require a whole kitchen remodel. If you don't want to go all-out and update your cabinetry and surfaces, smaller touches can be used to the same effect. "A simple, affordable way I like to layer in this look is with a natural acacia wood cutting board or serving tray," she advised.
Update some of your kitchen's accessories with warmer, natural counterparts to bring your room's overall vibe into 2026. If you have an island, an earth-toned ceramic fruit bowl could make a colorful statement while remaining grounded when layered on a wooden cutting board. Vertical space can be used to hang wooden serving utensils, and you should take advantage of any open shelving to show off stone and wood statement pieces. If you're operating within a larger budget, consider replacing your existing kitchen table with one that showcases natural materials.
Saturated colors and subtle patterns
Don't worry — just because warm wood is in, that doesn't mean you're stuck with only neutral color palettes. 2026's kitchen trends continue to incorporate plenty of visual interest, with saturated earthy colorways and clean patterns taking center stage. These trends offer the best of both worlds: You can capitalize on a minimalist appeal that doesn't look too busy, yet still manage to avoid being boring.
For those of us who consider color mandatory, Jenny Reimold advised to swap out yesteryear's glaring white and cold grey tones for "earthy greens, clay tones and deeper saturated colors." There's a lot of wiggle room here, so don't feel constrained by a sage-and-terracotta color palette. You could incorporate darker emerald or forest greens, or go bold with a rich midnight blue. You won't go wrong utilizing whatever your favorite color may be when designing your kitchen — the key is to make sure it's in a warm tone (and yes, warm-toned blues do indeed exist!). If your chosen palette mimics hues found in nature, that's even better.
Or, maybe you don't want a ton of color but still need some eye-catching appeal in your kitchen. In that case, Reimold mentions that "subtle pattern is returning through tile and accessories." A simple subway tile backsplash would be a perfectly appropriate, modern way to incorporate visual interest into your kitchen without it being an eyesore. You could even go as wild as using herringbone or hex patterns, if you want something a little more bold; in fact, the latter might be a great bet if you're picking a subtle backsplash color. Use both pattern and color in your kitchen refresh, or pick one or the other — either way, the result will be an effortlessly updated vibe.
Integrated appliances
Gone are the days of appliances doing the heavy lifting of bringing visual appeal to your kitchen. Statement appliances are now an outdated kitchen trend, but that doesn't mean they should go away altogether. Rather, 2026 demands a certain coherence in your kitchen, and appliances are being encouraged to fit in seamlessly with your kitchen's hardware and cabinetry.
Jenny Reimold gave us a few decor tips as far as appliances are concerned. "Appliances are becoming less about making a statement and more about disappearing into the design." You don't necessarily need to hide your appliances behind cabinets, but giving them background roles on your countertops allows your main kitchen fixtures (like cabinets) to direct the visuals of the space. Utilizing appliances that don't garner much visual attention also allows you to easily update the vibe of your space by swapping out decor elements, which we'll talk about in a bit.
If you're planning on a full kitchen remodel, consider integrating built-in appliances into your design. You could install a microwave that pulls out from your counter, drawer-style, to avoid the eyesore of an over-the-range microwave. Consider re-outfitting your space with appliances in the same, subtle color or finish — for example, choose all stainless steel appliances for your space. Companies like Smeg offer cute, retro appliances that still don't command much visual attention when bought in a neutral colorway. In terms of where to place your appliances, keep lesser-used appliances off of the counter. Those you get daily use out of should be housed in a corner or against the wall, leaving most of the countertop free.
Textured accents
Just as subtle patterns are helping lift the visual appeal of modern kitchens, so are gently-textured accent pieces. Sourcing and mixing your kitchen's textures and materials with intentionality can bring a lot of personality to a space without compromising your existing color palette. There's still plenty of space to play around here, too — you don't have to stick to a single texture or material when updating your kitchen's accents.
Jenny Reimold suggested "Woven baskets, artisanal trays or softly patterned textiles" as easy ways to bring texture into play in your kitchen. Best of all, these additions won't break the bank. Some accents can also do double duty, giving both a textural and patterned appeal. For example, Reimold recommended "Accessorizing your counter tops with [warm-toned] stoneware canisters or patterned ceramic bowls" as accessible ways to update a kitchen. The varying textures that stoneware and ceramic can provide help these pieces do double-duty as far as 2026 kitchen trends are concerned.
As long as you're utilizing natural materials, you should feel free to mix and match to your heart's content. Layer a stoneware utensil crock atop a wicker charger, or put a wooden fruit bowl on a soft woven runner. Wicker baskets that hold cloth napkins can find their home on a wooden serving tray. Accessorize your counter with a terracotta pitcher that holds a bouquet of flowers. The possibilities really are endless, so have fun and play around with different textured accent pieces in your kitchen.
Lived-in vibes
This may go without saying considering the other kitchen trends we've discussed so far, but 2026 is the year of homey, lived-in kitchens getting more attention. As the proverbial "heart of the home," we're surprised this trend hasn't taken hold sooner. When updating your kitchen, you'll want it to ride the line of being clean and easy to look at, while also feeling like a functional space that's used regularly. This will help guests feel more at home, and it'll probably help you feel more at home in your own kitchen, as well.
Jenny Reimold put it succinctly, when she told us that the trending kitchen aesthetic of 2026 "values personality over polish." She continued, "Curved silhouettes, subtle asymmetry and layered styling are becoming more common, helping spaces feel relaxed and intentional." Putting rounded pieces on display, layering bowls on plates, and giving all your kitchen pieces a visible home will retain visual interest without making your kitchen feel too crowded. Using varied shapes like this will also give the impression that you actually love spending time in your kitchen, whereas a stark, sterile kitchen can feel like you try to avoid it at all costs.
Moreover, don't feel the need to make everything in your kitchen match. You don't need to have a serving tray from the same collection as your dinnerware set, nor do you even need to have your salad bowls match your plates. Pick your pieces intentionally based on what you find appealing, focusing on natural materials, warm and earthy colorways, and avoiding sharp edges.
Functional decor
While the idea of functional kitchen decor is no new concept, it's perhaps now more on-trend than ever to decorate your kitchen with pieces that are actually useful. For one, functional decor brings visual interest to your kitchen without crowding your space with too many unnecessary accents. Secondly, functional decor is easy to swap out and update as trends come and go.
Jenny Reimold gave us a few examples of functional decor that can instantly update your kitchen without requiring a renovation. "Swapping in new counter stools or accent lighting in warmer finishes can instantly change the tone of the space," she said. "Smaller touches like kitchen towels, runners or linens help layer in color and texture."
If you don't want to update some of your kitchen's bigger fixtures, like bar stools or lighting, Reimold suggested you use some smaller functional decor pieces to the same effect. "Open shelving and countertops are being styled with everyday items that double as decor, like ceramic utensil holders, sculptural bowls or neutral countertop vessels," she advised. If you've long been storing lemons on the countertop in a stainless steel bowl, swap that bowl out for something made of ceramic, wood, or stone. Or, maybe your kitchen countertops are currently home to a mélange of functional decor pieces in garishly mismatched patterns that have become an eyesore. Replace the bright salt and pepper shakers and utensil crock with ones in earthy colors and natural finishes.