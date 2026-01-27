6 Kitchen Trends Set To Dominate 2026, According To HomeGoods

Don't worry — just because warm wood is in, that doesn't mean you're stuck with only neutral color palettes. 2026's kitchen trends continue to incorporate plenty of visual interest, with saturated earthy colorways and clean patterns taking center stage. These trends offer the best of both worlds: You can capitalize on a minimalist appeal that doesn't look too busy, yet still manage to avoid being boring.

For those of us who consider color mandatory, Jenny Reimold advised to swap out yesteryear's glaring white and cold grey tones for "earthy greens, clay tones and deeper saturated colors." There's a lot of wiggle room here, so don't feel constrained by a sage-and-terracotta color palette. You could incorporate darker emerald or forest greens, or go bold with a rich midnight blue. You won't go wrong utilizing whatever your favorite color may be when designing your kitchen — the key is to make sure it's in a warm tone (and yes, warm-toned blues do indeed exist!). If your chosen palette mimics hues found in nature, that's even better.

Or, maybe you don't want a ton of color but still need some eye-catching appeal in your kitchen. In that case, Reimold mentions that "subtle pattern is returning through tile and accessories." A simple subway tile backsplash would be a perfectly appropriate, modern way to incorporate visual interest into your kitchen without it being an eyesore. You could even go as wild as using herringbone or hex patterns, if you want something a little more bold; in fact, the latter might be a great bet if you're picking a subtle backsplash color. Use both pattern and color in your kitchen refresh, or pick one or the other — either way, the result will be an effortlessly updated vibe.