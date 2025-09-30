10 Outdated Decor Items That Don't Belong In Your Kitchen In 2025

The world of kitchen decor is like a fast-moving carousel at the carnival — trends come and go at dizzying speed. You are justifiably forgiven for not wanting to refresh your entire kitchen decor every time a new trend pops up. However, there is a good chance that you are holding on to some out-of-style pieces that are silently dating your kitchen.

You might have started out with an intentional kitchen where every piece of decor served a purpose. However, over time, life gets in the way and your style may have been sidelined. Souvenir magnets from that one Hawaii getaway a decade ago continue to monopolize your refrigerator doors. Witty word art signs you bought on impulse because you thought they might draw a chuckle adorn the walls. Fake ivy creeps along the plate rack that you have absolutely been meaning to dust.

Whether driven by sentimental reasons or convenience, outdated decor can easily pile up and drag down the energy in the kitchen. If you don't have the heart to make the tough call on what needs to go, allow Melissa Schneider, co-founder and lead designer of Homes Innovation, to help. As someone who has also fallen for these once-trendy items in the past, she shares a handy round-up of all the dated decor pieces you need to break up with, stat.