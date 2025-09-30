10 Outdated Decor Items That Don't Belong In Your Kitchen In 2025
The world of kitchen decor is like a fast-moving carousel at the carnival — trends come and go at dizzying speed. You are justifiably forgiven for not wanting to refresh your entire kitchen decor every time a new trend pops up. However, there is a good chance that you are holding on to some out-of-style pieces that are silently dating your kitchen.
You might have started out with an intentional kitchen where every piece of decor served a purpose. However, over time, life gets in the way and your style may have been sidelined. Souvenir magnets from that one Hawaii getaway a decade ago continue to monopolize your refrigerator doors. Witty word art signs you bought on impulse because you thought they might draw a chuckle adorn the walls. Fake ivy creeps along the plate rack that you have absolutely been meaning to dust.
Whether driven by sentimental reasons or convenience, outdated decor can easily pile up and drag down the energy in the kitchen. If you don't have the heart to make the tough call on what needs to go, allow Melissa Schneider, co-founder and lead designer of Homes Innovation, to help. As someone who has also fallen for these once-trendy items in the past, she shares a handy round-up of all the dated decor pieces you need to break up with, stat.
Word art signs
"Home sweet home." "Bless this mess." "Good vibes only." If Melissa Schneider had a penny for every time she walked into Walmart and spotted word art signs, she could have retired before 30. "Cute? Maybe. Original? Not even close. These mass-produced phrases are everywhere, and after the hundredth time, they start to feel less charming and more stale," she rues.
Kitschy signs first rose to popularity in the mid-2000s when DIY home decor started seeing a spike in popularity. However, today, word art signs are considered an overused trend that doesn't belong in any modern kitchen. The contemporary kitchen is a highly individualistic endeavor — you are looking for decor that sparks interest, offers up an interesting tidbit to get the conversation started, or reflects your personality. The mass-produced nature of word art signs fails to pass muster on all counts.
For those who are looking to make their kitchen feel more personal than a showroom model, word art signs can still work. Schneider recommends stepping away from clichéd sayings and drilling deep into what feels personal and meaningful to you. The quest for answers might lead you to strange, unexpected places — perhaps you could showcase a meaningful catchphrase from your culture, or maybe you want to frame your grandma's favorite saying. "The right wall art doesn't just decorate a space; it tells your story," says Schneider.
Artificial fruit bowls
Few things can make an interior design expert cringe as swiftly as the sight of an artificial fruit bowl perched on a kitchen countertop — you know the kind Melissa Schneider means. "Plastic grapes collecting dust, forever pretending to be edible. If your kitchen still has one, it's practically begging to be replaced with the real deal: fresh produce you can actually enjoy," she says.
On paper, the prospect of fake produce might sound appealing. Unlike the real thing, artificial fruits are uniformly colored, don't decay or develop spots with time, and don't attract pests — although it always helps to stay informed on how to stop fruit flies from flocking to your fresh produce as well.
However, there is also a lifelessness to fake fruit that cannot be overcome. Real produce ripens and ages gracefully with time, while its artificial counterparts merely turn into a magnet for dust. Instead, opt for a ceramic or artisanal bowl teeming with the different textures of fresh produce. To create a stylish centerpiece, you should opt for high-impact colors — after all, there is nothing quite like an infusion of warm citrus fruits to liven up a wintry day. With the right finishing touches, such as linen napkins and sculptural pottery, you can create a montage straight out of a magazine spread.
Themed salt and pepper shakers
Ever since the late French monarch, Louis XIV, invented the pairing of salt and pepper, there has been no turning back. The passage of time has done little to dull the allure of this classic duo — but if you are reaching for themed salt and pepper shakers to season your omelet, you might want to pause.
Melissa Schneider is a major proponent of the notion that your kitchen should reflect your personality, right down to the minutiae. That's why she allows no leeway when it comes to choosing run-of-the-mill salt and pepper shakers. "Do a quick online search and you'll find them in every imaginable style: tacky, classy, whimsical, boring, and everything in between. They may be small, but they can say a lot about your kitchen's vibe," she notes.
So, can salt and pepper shakers be employed tastefully in a modern kitchen? Schneider believes there is scope for hope. Her advice? Opt for a design that complements the aesthetic you are hoping to achieve in your kitchen. For those who prefer sleek, modern finishes, a tall glass grinder set can be the perfect addition to your countertop. But perhaps you prefer the quaint charm of farmhouse life? "Go with a classic vintage pair, or tuck them into a rustic holder for that cozy, collected feel. Either way you shake it (pun fully intended), these little accessories pack a surprisingly big punch in your kitchen design," she quips.
Fake ivy and greenery
There is nothing quite like the sight of fake green ivy tumbling out of a wicker basket to transport your kitchen back to the mid-1990s. "You know the look: dusty silk leaves cascading from a handled basket, perched proudly on top of the cabinets," Melissa Schneider shudders. While fake ivy enjoyed its moment in the spotlight, she believes that this trend has inched past its expiry date.
When considering on-trend alternatives to fake ivy, it helps to think about the role the original fad played in kitchens. Schneider believes that it was adopted to add a touch of earthiness and warmth to the room, and that desire is just as relevant today. Fortunately, you won't have to look far for answers. "The simplest upgrade is real plants. Hang them from the ceiling, place them in a nook, line them up on a shelf, the possibilities are truly endless," she says.
For those who aren't ready to step into their plant-parent era, Schneider believes that faux succulents are a worthy back-up. Boxwood topiary and terrarium bowls also make for interesting candidates for adding an organic touch of greenery among all the cold, harsh surfaces of appliances and countertops.
Novelty fridge magnets
It starts out innocently, as it always does. Perhaps you are on vacation in the Florida Keys, and you stumble upon an oversized conch shell magnet. The ideal souvenir to carry some of the beachy spirit back home with you, right? "But then you bring it home, slap it on the fridge, and suddenly it screams tacky tourist instead of treasured memory," Melissa Schneider cautions.
If you have thumbed through this guide on how to put together a minimalist kitchen, you already know that modern spaces are leaning toward clutter-free, intentional decor. This mindset begs you to probe what role the refrigerator can play in your style choices. "The truth is, the refrigerator is not a bulletin board, not a scrapbook, and definitely not a wannabe gallery wall. It's a fridge. Its job is to hold food, not clutter," she explains.
As you revisit your refrigerator with a fresh set of eyes, Schneider urges you to let go of dated novelty magnets and instead, embrace purposeful display areas in the kitchen. "A small corkboard on a side wall can hold recipes, school notes, or even a postcard or two. A framed clipboard offers the same practicality but with a polished, gallery-like feel," she affirms. Vintage picture frame magnets can serve as an easy canvas for displaying your favorite photos with all the flair of an art gallery, while magnetic hooks can hold up keys and other essentials.
Overstuffed utensil crocks
If you haven't been as efficient with your spring cleaning routine as you'd like, there is a chance that certain items have long outstayed their welcome. Melissa Schneider recommends taking a closer look around your kitchen to weed out these squatters. "Start with that overstuffed utensil holder: 19 tools, but you only use three. Toss, donate, or relocate anything you haven't touched in a year. That giant potato masher? If it's too sentimental, think relocation instead of crowding your counter," she advises.
Using a crock is one of the many genius ways to organize your cooking utensils. But it isn't the crock that is dating your kitchen decor, rather the way it is used. If you are using yours as a catch-all for every random ladle, spatula, and whisk, it helps to ask yourself some tough questions. Schneider has found that it can be tricky getting past the "When was the last time I used this?" test. "If it's been more than a year, chances are it won't make a comeback anytime soon. By letting go of the excess, you're not just freeing up physical space, you're giving your kitchen a fresh, open energy," she says.
Themed kitchen towels
It is a tale as old as time: you are strolling through Target and pause at the kitchen towels. Perhaps they reflect your mood, give kudos to your favorite sports team, or flaunt your love for retro patterns. "But before tossing it in your cart, consider this: Overly themed towels rarely elevate a space or reflect the style you're trying to achieve," Melissa Schneider cautions.
When you combine themed towels with dated word art — think along the lines of, "Live, love, laugh," or "Happiness is homemade" — you have the perfect recipe for a kitchen that looks like it is stuck in the past. Instead, Schneider wants you to consider a cohesive color palette that ties in with the rest of your kitchen. There is no going wrong with classic stripes and checks, while subtle botanical motifs can add an organic feel to the kitchen.
Since these staples wear out quickly, Schneider finds that opting for newer colors every 4-5 months is a handy way to refresh your space without a larger remodel. "Sometimes, small updates like this are the simplest, most effective way to keep your kitchen feeling polished, fresh, and thoughtfully curated," she says.
Decorative ceramic cookie jars
You would be hard-pressed to watch any sitcom from the 1990s and not spot a ceramic cookie jar prominently perched on the countertop. Vintage patterns, cheeky slogans, and micro florals were all welcome here — the more self-aware options merely proclaimed "Cookies" in mock seriousness. There is no denying the instant sense of nostalgia that a cookie jar can evoke, but Melissa Schneider isn't a fan. "Most are bold, tacky, whimsical and boast color palettes that clash with just about everything," she says.
There are some crucial things to consider before adding a cookie jar to your kitchen — including the fact that you should skip the jar if you want your cookies to stay fresher for longer. If you are deeply attached to this '90s staple, Schneider recommends maintaining an ironclad focus on cohesion. "The colors should complement the rest of your kitchen, the size should fit your countertop, and both shape and design need to earn a definite 'yes' before you hit 'add to cart'," she says. See-through acrylic jars are a must-have in modern kitchens, while anyone who's feeling particularly creative will want to seek out unique, artisanal pieces that can truly stand out in a sea of cookie-cutter designs — pardon the pun.
Souvenir mugs
If you have more touristy mugs gently gathering dust in the back of your kitchen cabinets than you'd like to admit, you aren't alone. Melissa Schneider concedes that it can be extremely tempting to hoard memorabilia and throwback mugs for years. However, all this can change with a simple question: Would your collection of mugs look more at home in a college dorm room than a sophisticated, stylish kitchen?
If the answer is yes, she wants you to declutter by showing all the chipped and stained mugs to the nearest exit — or you could browse through this round-up of clever ways to use old coffee mugs for inspiration. Once done, you'll want to consider what kind of mugs actually suit your lifestyle. If you are a card-carrying minimalist, neutral tones and muted hues are a good fit. Busy professionals, meanwhile, may want double-walled mugs that keep their morning java hotter for longer while they trawl through their emails at the start of the day.
After you have found the designs, prints, and patterns that speak to your soul, you will want to use your new finds to create a statement-making decor piece. Wall-mounted racks are a timeless option, and you can always enhance them by adding seasonal accents in between the mugs — think coppery hues for fall and floral motifs for spring.
Scented potpourri bowls
If you are wondering why potpourri bowls have earned a spot on this list, Melissa Schneider wants you to stretch your memory back to the "Friends" episode where Joey's new roommate sets out a glass bowl filled with dried potpourri. "Back then, it was the height of home decor — but wow, how far we've come," Melissa Schneider observes. According to her, scent styling in the modern kitchen now involves layering aromas in a cohesive, purposeful manner.
So, what should you replace that potpourri bowl on your counter with? For starters, she wants you to consider non-toxic candles with seasonal scents to enhance your mood. "Essential oils in a diffuser are another favorite, letting you customize the vibe; lavender for calm, citrus for energy, eucalyptus for clarity," she adds. Or you could choose to go back to basics by opting for the real thing — fresh flowers and greenery. Roses, lilies, lilacs, and eucalyptus have all won Schneider's vote for their fragrances as well as their visual appeal. "It's the perfect way to activate multiple senses at once. Your kitchen feels fresher, your mood lifts, and your space feels alive with just a simple, thoughtful detail," she concludes.