The Royally Hungry Mind Behind The First Salt And Pepper Pairing

The yin and yang of the dinner table, salt and pepper are so commonly seen in tandem that most folks don't even think to question the pairing until they are well into their culinary journey. The two go together on the table — often in matching salt and pepper shakers, which have their own intriguing history — and are added "to taste" in many recipes. But how is it that pepper, which is seemingly just another spice, came to hold an almost equal standing in the kitchen and on the dining table as salt? As it turns out, this particular coupling goes back to the French monarch of the late 17th century, Louis XIV.

It was in this time period that French cuisine as we know it began to find its form. Chefs like François Pierre de la Varenne developed a style of cooking that lightly seasoned food using only spices that complemented the flavors of the ingredients. Salt and pepper was a favorite pairing, as salt enhances flavor and pepper provides a warm, aromatic, yet mild contrast.

This became the style of the age, and Louis XIV was said to prefer his meals prepared as such. Given the cultural significance of the court of Louis XIV, as well as Varenne's 1653 book, "Le Cuisinier François," it is no wonder that this pairing took hold of the time. But the larger question remains: how has this combination managed to hold its grasp on our palates as the range of spices available to us has increased so drastically?