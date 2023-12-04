Skip The Jar If You Want Your Cookies To Stay Fresh Longer
The easiest way to avoid getting caught with your hand in the cookie jar? Not storing your cookies there in the first place. But that's not the only reason to keep your treats away from these glass containers. Unless the lid has a seal (which you can usually tell because it will make a suction noise when you lift it off), these jars are typically not air-tight — and as such, they can dry your cookies out much quicker than other methods of storage.
When these desserts are exposed to open air, they become stale as the moisture evaporates, which can happen in as little as two or three days. So unless your house is full of cookie fiends (which may be the case), you'll want to keep them in a fully sealed container. Even if your family is prone to downing these treats in just a day or two (which again, is highly likely), they'll start losing all that yummy chewiness as soon as they're exposed to open air. The only exception here? Biscotti can typically be stored in cute cookie jars since they're meant to be dry when consumed.
How to store cookies to keep them soft
Now that we've ditched our cookie jars that lack air-tight lids, what is the best way to store these yummy desserts? It may not look as cute, but try keeping them in a zip-top plastic bag. Technically, your desserts can last this way in the fridge for up to two weeks, although the quality will start declining after a few days. If you don't have a plastic bag handy, you can also use any other type of refrigerator-safe air-tight container, such as a Tupperware. And a little trick to keep your cookies soft for as long as possible? Place a slice of fresh white bread in the bag with them — or an apple slice, although your treats may start tasting a little fruity; the moisture from these foods will transfer to your desserts, so they'll take longer to dry out.
If you do want to display your cookies on the countertop, they'll stay pliable for just a couple of days in an air-tight container. And, if you're truly set on the jar, you can put the cookies in a sealed plastic bag inside of it. However, if your treats have any ingredients that need to be refrigerated after a few hours (like a cream cheese frosting), you'll want to stay away from these options. And if you're part of a household that eats the whole batch of cookies in a day, you're in luck, as this is the surest way to consume them fresh.