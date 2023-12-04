Skip The Jar If You Want Your Cookies To Stay Fresh Longer

The easiest way to avoid getting caught with your hand in the cookie jar? Not storing your cookies there in the first place. But that's not the only reason to keep your treats away from these glass containers. Unless the lid has a seal (which you can usually tell because it will make a suction noise when you lift it off), these jars are typically not air-tight — and as such, they can dry your cookies out much quicker than other methods of storage.

When these desserts are exposed to open air, they become stale as the moisture evaporates, which can happen in as little as two or three days. So unless your house is full of cookie fiends (which may be the case), you'll want to keep them in a fully sealed container. Even if your family is prone to downing these treats in just a day or two (which again, is highly likely), they'll start losing all that yummy chewiness as soon as they're exposed to open air. The only exception here? Biscotti can typically be stored in cute cookie jars since they're meant to be dry when consumed.