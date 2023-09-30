There's A Better Place To Store Chocolate Chip Cookies Than Your Pantry

Most times, the worst part of a perfectly baked batch of chocolate chip cookies is the slog of finishing off week-old leftovers. No longer chewy and soft, these stragglers are somehow dry and oily at the same time and a complete chore to eat for the sake of not being wasteful. You'll most likely have learned to freeze your cookie dough and bake in small batches to avoid this issue — but what you might not know is that already-baked chocolate chip cookies can also be frozen to preserve that chewy goodness.

First, you'll want to let the cookies cool entirely, then layer them into an airtight container. Make sure to have parchment paper between each layer of cookies so that they don't freeze together or make a mess while thawing. Once sealed up and frozen, the cookies will last about eight to 12 months, though particularly moist cookies might lose a bit of quality three months in.