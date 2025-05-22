The Outdated (And Overused) Design Trend That Doesn't Belong In Your Modern Kitchen

It's very rare to stumble upon a design trend that lasts forever, especially regarding kitchen design. Surely, decorators in the 1950s thought that sunken living rooms would last forever, yet here we are 70 years later with perfectly even living room spaces. Another trend that's perhaps seen better days is placing cheesy word signs around the kitchen, like the ones that say "bless this mess." These days, any of those kitschy signs in a renovated kitchen are considered a modern faux pas, which we touched on in our article about the 17 outdated kitchen design trends you should avoid completely.

You might recall that, throughout the last two decades or so, it became increasingly popular to place signs with phrases like "bon appétit" or "the secret ingredient is love" around nooks and crannies of a kitchen, but seeing those signs now just feels outdated. Maybe you're guilty of hanging a "don't talk to me before I've had my coffee" sign above your Nespresso Essenza Mini (otherwise known as the quietest Nespresso machine), but it's time to toss those wooden word signs in the donate pile if you're hoping to stay on-trend with modern designs. While once thought of as quirky and unique, now word signs just scream inauthentic.