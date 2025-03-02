The Absolute Quietest Nespresso Machine For Your Kitchen
A warming cup of coffee is a peaceful way to start the day. A considerably less serene start? A noisy Nespresso machine cranked up to sky-high decibels (dB). When deciding which Nespresso machine is better for brewed coffee, noise is a savvy consideration. Not all machines are the same. Your model choice matters, and the best option is the Essenza Mini, which averages less than 55 dB. This meek and mild machine is hailed as a leader in the silent-ish coffee-brewing department. Other runners-up include the Vertuo Plus, Gran Latissma, and Citiz — although the latter spikes in volume for the first few seconds.
That difference in noise level is one key distinction when exploring how the Essenza Mini is different from a regular machine. But what can be considered "loud?" Typically, a noisy machine outputs a volume between 60 and 80 dB (anything over that, return for fixing or replacement). While Nespresso doesn't publish its machines' dB online, a little online sleuthing does the trick. For comparison, the standard vacuum sits at 80-90 dB. Obviously, a coffee machine of that noise level isn't a dreamy way to whir up your first cup of the day. Anywhere around the 50 dB mark, and you've struck gold.
How to reduce Nespresso machine noise
With a recently-purchased machine on your kitchen top, it's easy to assume that the "damage" is already done. Don't despair, though: it's possible to reduce noisiness to a certain extent. First, the soundproofing of the display surface should be evaluated; the kitchen top itself could pose half the problem. It's no secret that the vibrations of a machine perpetuate its volume. Checking stability and then adding simple cloth or padding underneath makes a world of difference. Bonus points if it looks pretty and put-together, like this DK177 Coffee Mat in black. The sooner you eliminate clattering on a hard or wobbly surface, the better.
It's not just a question of model, either. Before annihilating every Nespresso machine, it's also essential to highlight the importance of adequate maintenance. Even the Essenza Mini can make a racket when broken or dirty. Air bubbles, sludge, mineralization, and limescale build-up are all common culprits. Gurgling or humming noises are sneaky signs of accumulation-related strain. Treat a regular cleaning schedule as one of the hacks to get more out of your Nespresso machine — keeping those pesky dBs at a minimum. Any persistent noise could be a sign to contact Nespresso directly; stubborn sounds often spell mechanical problems like malfunctioned bearings.