How Is Nespresso Essenza Mini Different From A Regular Machine?

Nespresso machines come in small, large, simple, and ultra-elaborate iterations, appealing to most every type of java fan. You'll find them with basic functions and multi-programmable ones, in prices ranging from roughly $180 to $850. Within that collection is the relatively new Essenza Mini, a comeback rendition of the larger retired Essenza machine. This one is a keeper, whether as a main machine for tight-space living, a sleek little caffeine accessory for traveling, or an extra for your home bar or bonus room. It's different from other Nespresso machines in several ways.

First mention goes to the specific line of Nespresso machines and capsules to which this little cutie belongs. This really matters, so don't get your hopes up if own a Vertuo-line machine. The Essenza Mini from Nespresso tucks nicely into the Nespresso Original collection of machines, which offers eight espresso machines and a slew of small capsules to fit.

Within its original machine family machines, the differences between the Essenza Mini and its cohorts are multi-faceted, depending on the style. First of all, per the name, it's a miniature version of the larger, more complex espresso makers produced by Nespresso. It also carries the lowest price tag, at $180. That's a considerable difference of about $670 between it and the most expensive Creatista Pro at $850. More differences exist when compared with other machines, including things like colors and finishes, cup sizes, and the capsule container and removable water tank capacities.