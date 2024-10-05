How Is Nespresso Essenza Mini Different From A Regular Machine?
Nespresso machines come in small, large, simple, and ultra-elaborate iterations, appealing to most every type of java fan. You'll find them with basic functions and multi-programmable ones, in prices ranging from roughly $180 to $850. Within that collection is the relatively new Essenza Mini, a comeback rendition of the larger retired Essenza machine. This one is a keeper, whether as a main machine for tight-space living, a sleek little caffeine accessory for traveling, or an extra for your home bar or bonus room. It's different from other Nespresso machines in several ways.
First mention goes to the specific line of Nespresso machines and capsules to which this little cutie belongs. This really matters, so don't get your hopes up if own a Vertuo-line machine. The Essenza Mini from Nespresso tucks nicely into the Nespresso Original collection of machines, which offers eight espresso machines and a slew of small capsules to fit.
Within its original machine family machines, the differences between the Essenza Mini and its cohorts are multi-faceted, depending on the style. First of all, per the name, it's a miniature version of the larger, more complex espresso makers produced by Nespresso. It also carries the lowest price tag, at $180. That's a considerable difference of about $670 between it and the most expensive Creatista Pro at $850. More differences exist when compared with other machines, including things like colors and finishes, cup sizes, and the capsule container and removable water tank capacities.
Nespresso Essenza Mini is different than its siblings
All eight Nespresso Original machines share some similar features, but each has its own unique characteristics. For comparison sake, here's a look at the most compact and least expensive one, the Essenza Mini at $180, and the mid-range CitiZ Platinum at $350. At first glance, the most obvious difference is style, with the Mini machines carrying mainline solid-color finishes and a thin but long width and depth, respectively. The CitiZi Platinum instead sports sleek retro-modern flair with a premium metal finish and a built-in Aeroccino3 milk frother.
Fortunately, the Essenza Mini accepts all Original-line capsules, in both sizes, which currently include 10 varieties. But it only brews those two cup sizes, while the CitiZi Platinum churns out four sizes ranging from cappuccinos to Americanos, and more. While many Nespresso machines come in standard metal, black, and white finishes, the CitiZi offers red as well, and the Essenza Mini expands that to an impressive six colors, including a brilliant lime green. The mighty little Mini is also much lighter at 5 pounds versus 8.8 pounds.
The water tank capacity for the Mini is only 23.3 ounces, and its capsule container holds only six used capsules, compared with the CitiZi Platinum's at 33 ounces and nine capsules. All Nespresso machines have their own specs and features, but it's telling that the Essenza Mini snagged the second-top spot in our Tasting Table ranking of every Nespresso machine. Reviewers cited its simplicity, ease of use, vibrant array of colors, and low cost.