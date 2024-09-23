The Best Drink To Make With Higher Intensity Nespresso Pods

Ever since Nespresso pioneered the world of coffee capsules with its conveniently packed, ready-to-brew pods, connoisseurs have taken it upon themselves to maximize taste to create the caffeinated drinks of their dreams. Nespresso machine owners might be well acquainted with the various pods and the different intensity levels of the colored coffee capsules, but for those just starting their foray into the world of Nespresso, strategically choosing capsules can up the chances that the drink poured into your mug is as delicious as one you might pick up from a professional barista. Nespresso ranks its coffee capsules on an intensity scale from 1 to 13, and capsules found in the 9 to 13 range offer the strongest category of intensity.

The strength, however, doesn't refer to the amount of caffeine packed into the pods. Instead, higher intensity capsules offer fuller-bodied coffee with richer, more bitter tasting notes. The flavor of these bolder dark roast coffees are due to an extended roasting process, but Nespresso also considers both the body and taste of each coffee to determine its proper placement along the intensity scale. When paired with milk or a plant-based milk alternative, these stronger coffees can be rounded out and mellowed to build delicious drinks that satisfy coffee lovers first thing in the morning or when energy dips in the afternoon. So, unless you're a dark roast lover, the best way to drink these more intense coffee capsules is with milk, such as in a latte or cappuccino.