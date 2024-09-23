The Best Drink To Make With Higher Intensity Nespresso Pods
Ever since Nespresso pioneered the world of coffee capsules with its conveniently packed, ready-to-brew pods, connoisseurs have taken it upon themselves to maximize taste to create the caffeinated drinks of their dreams. Nespresso machine owners might be well acquainted with the various pods and the different intensity levels of the colored coffee capsules, but for those just starting their foray into the world of Nespresso, strategically choosing capsules can up the chances that the drink poured into your mug is as delicious as one you might pick up from a professional barista. Nespresso ranks its coffee capsules on an intensity scale from 1 to 13, and capsules found in the 9 to 13 range offer the strongest category of intensity.
The strength, however, doesn't refer to the amount of caffeine packed into the pods. Instead, higher intensity capsules offer fuller-bodied coffee with richer, more bitter tasting notes. The flavor of these bolder dark roast coffees are due to an extended roasting process, but Nespresso also considers both the body and taste of each coffee to determine its proper placement along the intensity scale. When paired with milk or a plant-based milk alternative, these stronger coffees can be rounded out and mellowed to build delicious drinks that satisfy coffee lovers first thing in the morning or when energy dips in the afternoon. So, unless you're a dark roast lover, the best way to drink these more intense coffee capsules is with milk, such as in a latte or cappuccino.
Use milk to smooth out high-intensity coffees
Many of these higher-intensity Nespresso coffees are ideal for coffee-based recipes that include milk, like cappuccinos, or for moments when you want a more espresso shot-like kick. The Napoli, for instance, is ranked as a 13 on the intensity scale, and the capsule contains dark, creamy coffee that offers the taste of roasted chocolate that can be bitter when served as a straight shot. Similarly, Palermo Kazaar, listed as a 12 intensity, yields a dark Robusta blend that can bring waves of spicy, woodsy notes to the next homemade cappuccino you serve.
High-intensity coffee can linger on the palate, but the bold, bitter richness might not be for every coffee drinker. For those who enjoy gentler tasting notes, lower intensity capsules can be better suited for afternoon cups of Joe. Before buying a sleeve of a particular pod, you may want to try a variety pack and sample the different flavors while making coffee drinks. Using quality coffee is key when creating a deliciously creamy drink, and with the right pairing of coffee and milk, the drinks you make in the comfort of your kitchen might rival any order you'd pick up from your favorite local coffee shop.