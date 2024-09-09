Why The Intensity Level Of Your Nespresso Pods Matters

It turns out that the bleary-eyed version of you in the morning is right; the intensity of Nespresso pods matters. Chances are, though, it's not for the reason you think. Nespresso's intensity scale doesn't measure the amount of caffeine in a pod (they contain between 40mg and 200mg per cup — depending on the type of pod). Instead, it judges pods based on their concentration of coffee. It actually also considers the roast, body, and bitterness, ranking them on a scale of 1 to 13. A low intensity falls between 1 and 5, an average somewhere around 6 to 8, and an intense brew at 9 to 13. Because the rating covers so many factors, that number could indicate whether or not you'll like a pod before buying it.

If you know you enjoy coffee at the richer, stronger-tasting, and more bitter end of the scale, head to those high-scoring numbers — and if that's you, Napoli is the bold Nespresso pod to pick. If you like things sweet or middle-of-the-road, go lower. You could memorize advice from our ranking of Nespresso pod flavors, but the most effective way to make purchase decisions is by checking those intensity scores. Pay attention next time you restock.