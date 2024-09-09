Why The Intensity Level Of Your Nespresso Pods Matters
It turns out that the bleary-eyed version of you in the morning is right; the intensity of Nespresso pods matters. Chances are, though, it's not for the reason you think. Nespresso's intensity scale doesn't measure the amount of caffeine in a pod (they contain between 40mg and 200mg per cup — depending on the type of pod). Instead, it judges pods based on their concentration of coffee. It actually also considers the roast, body, and bitterness, ranking them on a scale of 1 to 13. A low intensity falls between 1 and 5, an average somewhere around 6 to 8, and an intense brew at 9 to 13. Because the rating covers so many factors, that number could indicate whether or not you'll like a pod before buying it.
If you know you enjoy coffee at the richer, stronger-tasting, and more bitter end of the scale, head to those high-scoring numbers — and if that's you, Napoli is the bold Nespresso pod to pick. If you like things sweet or middle-of-the-road, go lower. You could memorize advice from our ranking of Nespresso pod flavors, but the most effective way to make purchase decisions is by checking those intensity scores. Pay attention next time you restock.
Characteristics of different intensity levels
One of the main things coffee enthusiasts should know about Nespresso is the characteristics of those varying intensity levels. By learning the qualities each score brings to the table — or kitchen counter — you can better choose pods for specific drinks.
Let's start with the low scorers, from 1 to 5. These are the mildest variations, flaunting a light body and sweet taste with minimal bitterness. Because of that lighter profile, they make great americanos or espressos. The middle rankers, 6-8, are more bittersweet yet still balanced enough to enjoy as a black or white coffee. Those at the high-intensity end, 9-13, are so bold that they typically require use in a latte or cappuccino. The bitterness and intensity of the taste is best paired with frothed milk, as the beans have been strengthened in flavor so much through roasting.
Did you know that 82% of consumers have made a purchase decision based on packaging designs,according to a 2024 Word Metrics report? It's time to retrain your brain to look past the attractiveness of the different Nespresso pod colors and matchmake your dream coffee through more scientific intensity scoring.