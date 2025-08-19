How To Stop Fruit Flies From Appearing On Your Produce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You make the healthy choice at the supermarket and bring home a bag of fresh, tasty produce. Unfortunately, this all too often comes with a whole bunch of fruit flies. These pests create a nuisance in your kitchen. How do you get rid of them once and for all so you can enjoy your produce, bug-free?

Prevention is always the most reliable way to go if possible, rather than playing wack-a-mole with this insect issue. Fruit flies want the fermenting sugars in fruits and vegetables as they ripen, so two key tactics are to slow down that ripening process if you can, and keep produce closed off so flies can't get to it. The refrigerator accomplishes both of those goals. Beyond that, try closing off your entire kitchen to them by using window screens.

Fruit flies like damp places and anywhere they can access those sugars in fermenting, ripening foods. Employ trash bags and liners, and keep trash from overflowing so your receptacle can fully close, as the flies will breed quickly if they get into the garbage. Keep all surfaces clean and any food covered and stored, whether in the pantry or fridge. While most produce is washed before it reaches stores, fruit flies are another reason to clean your produce as soon as you get it home. While veggie washes can be pricey and come with chemicals, good old fashioned vinegar, water, and lemon juice will also do the trick.