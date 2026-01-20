7 Kitchen Flooring Trends You'll See Everywhere In 2026

First up is a trend you've probably already noticed as you've gone about your research. After all, when it comes to kitchen flooring, cool tones are out, and warm tones are in. Consumers go gaga for the cozy, at-home feel that warm tones infuse into a kitchen, and flooring is no exception. As expected, this plays into a couple of material-related tips we're going to talk about in a bit, and the increasing popularity of hardwood floors is a consistent theme you'll notice throughout this piece.

Natalie Cooper, Certified Kitchen & Bath Designer and Principal Designer at Kitchens Inside Out, emphasizes this point, saying, "Hardwood is popular because of the warmth it brings. It asks for a little bit of care, but gives back decades of life, renewal, and reinvention." Cooper also suggests that hardwood is a timeless option because of the ways it can be updated to fit with whatever's trending at the moment.

However, you're not limited to hardwood, as warming colorways are available outside of the hardwood box. The biggest emphasis is that cool-toned floors are out. Brittny Button, Interior Designer and Founder of Button Atelier, advises prospective remodelers to move "away from stark whites and cool greys and into warm shades of tans, creams, browns, beiges, and subtle blues."