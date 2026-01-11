This Kitchen Floor Trend Is Being Replaced By Warmer Alternatives

Along with cupboards and counters, choosing a kitchen floor is one of the biggest decisions you'll have to make in your home. For many people, the floor gets a little less consideration than the cupboards and the counter because you do less with it. Sure, you're always standing on it, but it's not a focal point the way the rest of the kitchen is. Because of that, many kitchen floor designs can be very basic and also slow to change. How many kitchens have you been in that have variations of the same cool white or grey tiles? These floors have persevered for years, but warmer tones are beginning to grow in popularity.

In the early 2010s, gray flooring became the go-to choice for home design. In part, this was because it was considered a minimalist design option. There is a reason we describe bland and forgettable things as gray, after all. It's a "gray day." Things exist in a "gray area." It implies a sense of nothingness. It's also very neutral. If you decorate a house in royal blue and chartreuse, it will put a lot of people off. Gray is just a background color, so it is seemingly inoffensive. Home design shows picked up the trend, and it spread like lifeless wildfire.

Part of the reason this trend is on the way out in 2026 is that cooler tones are now perceived as cold and impersonal. If you want a warm, welcome vibe in your kitchen, you need a palette to match. The color shift doesn't need to be extreme, but more personality, and more vibrance, are key.