The Wood Tone Trend That Makes Kitchens Feel Timeless Instead Of Dated

Ironically, the kitschy adage "there's no school like the old school" doesn't often apply when it comes to the kitchen. Interior design trends tend to change as quickly as the foods we cook in those kitchens (are we still on beef tallow and tinned fish? and what on earth is "swicy?"). However, happily, exceptions do apply, and today we're shining the spotlight on one timeless kitchen feature that might already be in your home right now: Deep wood cabinets. Long gone are the days when foodies purchasing a new home lamented inheriting existing dark wood cabinetry from the 1990s and early 2000s. If your kitchen is outfitted with deep wooden tones like cherry, mahogany, or walnut, rejoice!

Dorothy Weise, interior design department lead at Chapter, sat down with House Digest to let aesthetically-minded foodies in on the latest design trends — and, perhaps surprisingly, they're more rooted in lasting appeal than what's-hot-right-now temporalness. "White oak has been the darling of design for well over a decade, but designers and homeowners alike are now craving richer, deeper wood tones once again," says Weise, "think walnut, mahogany, cherry, and even stained oaks." Even 1990s honey oak cabinets have seen a recent comeback in modern design schemes (never say never). The atmosphere doesn't have to be heavy and traditional, either. Dark wood cabinets can be lightened up with accents like a paper lantern lamp, a light-toned backsplash, matte cabinet knobs, a retro chrome-legged Formica dining table, or lots of leafy green plants.