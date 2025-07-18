Stop Going To The Supermarket For Tinned Fish. Here's Where The Best Options Are
Whether you're adding canned tuna into a pot of noodles or upgrading sandwiches with seasoned salmon, the ease and convenience of working flavorful tinned fish into dishes is the kind of culinary hack we are here for. With dozens of canned seafood options to consider stocking in your pantry, your meals aren't going to get boring anytime soon — the trick is just knowing where to select the tins. We spoke to Robert DiGregorio, Director of Seafood Quality at Fulton Fish Market, for tips on where and what to look for as we browse store shelves.
Of the many facts about tinned fish you need to know, DiGregorio advised that we should also think carefully about where our purchases take place, particularly for those of us who frequent the same supermarket to fulfill weekly shopping lists. "If you're looking for high quality tinned fish I would stay away from the huge, international corporations that flood the market with cheap tuna and sardines," he cautions. "Especially with tuna, but for tinned fish in general, I find the smaller, artisanal products to be much better."
Once you find yourself inside of a specialty retailer or artisanal food market, DiGregorio offers additional advice on which products that are best left on display and which ones should be carried home.
How to pick the perfect tinned fish for your recipes
According to DiGregorio, identifying the brands that are certified sustainable is a priority when shopping for canned seafood items. "It's much better to buy from companies that are aware of their fishing impact on fish populations and the environment in general," he shares.
After you've narrowed down the options, you can look more closely at labels to see how the fish is preserved. Some fish is packed in oil (which you should never throw away), while others are kept in water or brine. Based on your preferences, you may even want to find boneless options that can be easily used in recipes. You will also have plenty of options when it comes to flavor, reassures DiGregorio. "I find the smaller companies offer more variety, like squid in ink or sardines in sauce or peppercorns," he explains. "They also do a better job with tuna, offering hand-cut products, better oil, better seasoning, and different cuts of tuna, such as tuna belly."
If you're ordering online, follow DiGregorio's advice and seek out niche retailers, but also check out customer reviews before purchasing tinned fish to add into the recipes you have planned.