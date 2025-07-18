Stop Going To The Supermarket For Tinned Fish. Here's Where The Best Options Are

Whether you're adding canned tuna into a pot of noodles or upgrading sandwiches with seasoned salmon, the ease and convenience of working flavorful tinned fish into dishes is the kind of culinary hack we are here for. With dozens of canned seafood options to consider stocking in your pantry, your meals aren't going to get boring anytime soon — the trick is just knowing where to select the tins. We spoke to Robert DiGregorio, Director of Seafood Quality at Fulton Fish Market, for tips on where and what to look for as we browse store shelves.

Of the many facts about tinned fish you need to know, DiGregorio advised that we should also think carefully about where our purchases take place, particularly for those of us who frequent the same supermarket to fulfill weekly shopping lists. "If you're looking for high quality tinned fish I would stay away from the huge, international corporations that flood the market with cheap tuna and sardines," he cautions. "Especially with tuna, but for tinned fish in general, I find the smaller, artisanal products to be much better."

Once you find yourself inside of a specialty retailer or artisanal food market, DiGregorio offers additional advice on which products that are best left on display and which ones should be carried home.