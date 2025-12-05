4 Kitchen Paint Colors That Are Better Left In 2025 — And 5 Trending Options To Try In 2026

Nothing freshens up kitchens like a splash of paint. Every seasoned renovator knows that color is a statement, a feeling, and an aesthetic all rolled into one. It's a big decision, whether you're chasing the latest trend or considering which timeless kitchen cabinet colors will never go out of style. Who wants to laboriously redecorate, only for their chosen color to become a passing fad? Evidently, accurate predictions are key.

Let's be honest, some paint colour trends won't last longer than 2025. To identify the colors to avoid and ones to keep, Tasting Table caught up with experts Stephanie Pierce and Ashley Banbury. Pierce is the senior director of marketing operations and innovation at MasterBrand Cabinets, and Banbury is the color marketing manager at HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams. In other words? Our kitchens are in safe hands. Both Pierce and Banbury had strong insights regarding the colors that deserve to be featured in your homes in 2026 and beyond — along with options that don't. Here's what they revealed.