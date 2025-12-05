4 Kitchen Paint Colors That Are Better Left In 2025 — And 5 Trending Options To Try In 2026
Nothing freshens up kitchens like a splash of paint. Every seasoned renovator knows that color is a statement, a feeling, and an aesthetic all rolled into one. It's a big decision, whether you're chasing the latest trend or considering which timeless kitchen cabinet colors will never go out of style. Who wants to laboriously redecorate, only for their chosen color to become a passing fad? Evidently, accurate predictions are key.
Let's be honest, some paint colour trends won't last longer than 2025. To identify the colors to avoid and ones to keep, Tasting Table caught up with experts Stephanie Pierce and Ashley Banbury. Pierce is the senior director of marketing operations and innovation at MasterBrand Cabinets, and Banbury is the color marketing manager at HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams. In other words? Our kitchens are in safe hands. Both Pierce and Banbury had strong insights regarding the colors that deserve to be featured in your homes in 2026 and beyond — along with options that don't. Here's what they revealed.
In: Burgundy
"Dusty pinks and deep, moody burgundy are particularly rising to the top at the moment, but we expect to see this expand over the years ahead," Pierce explains. She adds, "The shift coincides perfectly with the resurgence we've seen in wood finishes, as the color family pairs beautifully with light wood tones."
Incorporating bold colors like burgundy is one of the pro tips to make your kitchen look bougie on a budget. And, if you're stuck for inspiration, a quick glance at MasterBrand Cabinets' social media reveals a beautiful grid of colorful kitchens with wooden finishes.
Out: Cool gray
Millennials, cover your ears. We knew it was coming as gray was the kitchen cabinet color trend that made sense in 2015, but now feels totally overdone. "Gone are the days when every kitchen will feature gray or white cabinets paired with neutral walls and neutral countertops," Banbury says. "Colors that once defined the past decade, including bright whites, cool grays, and overly minimal palettes, are beginning to feel a bit flat," Pierce adds.
In: Muted green
Who doesn't want to boost zen in their space? "Muted greens offer a sense of comfort while still feeling sophisticated," Pierce says.
Banbury agrees, suggesting that calming greens bring serenity to living spaces. "The soft sage green Quietude (HGSW6212) and luxurious green Rocky River (HGSW6215) are rising in popularity for the kitchen because they work together to create a layered, sophisticated look that doesn't overpower high-shine, stone countertops or mixed-metal finishes," she explains. If in doubt, these gorgeous green kitchen ideas will spark your remodel plans.
Out: Bright white
It's official. So, wave goodbye to bright white as it disappears in the rearview. The clean and clinical aesthetic is the kitchen trend that's on its way out the door to make room for more personality.
That said, neutral-tone lovers, don't despair. Both experts agree that featuring this color is about quality, not quantity. "One of my favorite ways to embrace this shift is to use white or off-whites more strategically, allowing other finishes to take center stage," Pierce explains. "As taste in color evolves, we can expect to see grays and whites paired with complementary colors that add warmth to a kitchen," Banbury adds.
In: Butter yellow
Social media has been flooded with butter-yellow kitchens you'll want to copy immediately. Unsurprisingly, this color is here to stay. Presentation matters, though. Hence, why Banbury recommends pairing yellow with beige. "We're seeing Universal Khaki (HGSW6150) become a more popular color as a foundation for the trending hues, like the soft yellow Lemon Chiffon (HGSW6686)," she explains.
Out: Blue gray
Neutrals are getting kicked to the curb in 2025, and according to Pierce, blue gray is joining them. "We're seeing a clear shift toward spaces with more warmth, personality, and dimension," she says. This color stumbles in the right direction, but incorporates too much gray for general liking. Instead, stick to bolder tones. Navy remains a trending alternative, and these stunning blue kitchen designs could inspire your next remodel.
In: Teal
Sometimes, trends shock everyone — including the experts. "I have been surprised by the rise of teals as a trending color," Banbury admits, before explaining the understandable allure. "Teals reflect a growing desire for serenity and connection to nature and are both refreshing and grounding," she says. While slightly unconventional, it looks beautiful when executed correctly.
Out: Glossy
Pierce reels off the bottom-feeders for 2025 and beyond: "blue grays, bright white, and glossy paints." Let's be fair, glossy paint has its moments (especially in flashy, modern apartments). Still, it clashes with the movement towards natural and muted tones. There's also a long list of kitchen styles that don't match with glossy surfaces, so tread carefully.
In: Terracotta
If you're looking for affordable ways to design a Tuscan-style kitchen, this trend is great news. Terracotta colors are worth trying, and as Pierce notes, these earthier tones bring sophisticated "comfort."
"Homeowners are recognizing that utility spaces, like kitchens, are rooms that can both work hard and play hard and they are choosing colors that infuse a sense of happiness and well-being," Banbury adds. She specifically recommends enveloping hues, like the "vibrant Persimmon (HGSW6339), an earthy terracotta infused with tangerine tones."