10 Stunning Blue Kitchen Designs To Inspire Your Next Remodel

Remodeling your kitchen is exciting, and incorporating color into your design is a fabulous way to make your everyday that much brighter. If your kitchen mood board is heavy on the blue hues, then we have some design inspiration that will make your heart sing. Blue is a particularly positive color, known for its calming effect on the nervous system. Darker shades are dreamy and modern, while lighter blues elicit serene, grounding feelings. Either can bring a touch of whimsy and uniqueness to central rooms in your home like your kitchen, and you can rest easy knowing blue is a kitchen color that will always be a classic.

Design a sleek space with a rich and royal navy blue, or get inspired by the waters and architecture of Santorini with a bright ocean shade. Whether you're sprinkling a few pops of color in or committing to a full remodel, there are all kinds of subtle and bold ways to throw a little blue into the mix. The following list features several unique ideas for how to turn your kitchen into a blue haven.