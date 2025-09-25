10 Stunning Blue Kitchen Designs To Inspire Your Next Remodel
Remodeling your kitchen is exciting, and incorporating color into your design is a fabulous way to make your everyday that much brighter. If your kitchen mood board is heavy on the blue hues, then we have some design inspiration that will make your heart sing. Blue is a particularly positive color, known for its calming effect on the nervous system. Darker shades are dreamy and modern, while lighter blues elicit serene, grounding feelings. Either can bring a touch of whimsy and uniqueness to central rooms in your home like your kitchen, and you can rest easy knowing blue is a kitchen color that will always be a classic.
Design a sleek space with a rich and royal navy blue, or get inspired by the waters and architecture of Santorini with a bright ocean shade. Whether you're sprinkling a few pops of color in or committing to a full remodel, there are all kinds of subtle and bold ways to throw a little blue into the mix. The following list features several unique ideas for how to turn your kitchen into a blue haven.
All blue appliances
Investing in new appliances can be a little pricey, but it's worth it if you want a unique way to bring some blue into your kitchen. If you don't want to invest in a new refrigerator, range, and dishwasher, Smeg is a brand that makes all kinds of appliances in different fun and unique colors. This way, you can curate a similar vibe without blowing your budget.
Accents only
Sometimes less is more. Updating your kitchen with blue accents like these Blue Floral Ceramic Cabinet Handles from Amazon can make a big difference in the overall feel of your space. From trim paint to cabinet hardware, a subtle sprinkling of blues matches almost any existing color scheme and could be just what your kitchen needs.
Blue with gold accents
Color drenching is a bold choice, but doing so with blue can yield amazing results. Even better, breaking up the blue with a little bit of gold will bring an added sense of regality and sophistication to your kitchen. Gold cabinet hardware, light fixtures, and utensils pop beautifully against a dark blue backdrop or base color without looking gaudy.
Sky-blue ceiling
When thinking of ways to add color to your kitchen, don't neglect your ceiling. A coat of light blue paint is the perfect way to open up your space and add a gentle blue glow to the entire room. Painted ceilings look especially stunning in kitchens with a pre-existing source of great natural lighting.
Deep, dark navy blue
Many are hesitant to use ultra-dark colors when painting a room, but a deep navy blue can look breathtaking when done correctly. Give your kitchen a modern twist by painting your cabinets, walls, kitchen island, or all of the above a dark blue tone and accenting with either dark wood, silver appliances, or anything else that suits your fancy. It'll be hard to find décor that doesn't look good against a rich navy backdrop.
Blue tile backsplash
Fun tile is the ultimate hack for a unique and colorful kitchen revamp. Using blue tiles on the backsplash gives your kitchen a lavish look while still remaining functional and easy to clean. If you're up for the project, lining your kitchen sink with blue tiles would be a gorgeous enhancement to any kitchen, full remodel or not.
Patterned blue wallpaper
Sometimes wall paint just doesn't bring the right amount of pizzazz, and wallpaper is here to fill that gap. Adding a patterned blue wallpaper to an accent wall is classy and clean. Alternatively, you could always fully commit and wrap the entire kitchen. Either way, it's a simple and efficient hack to achieve a vastly different look.
Blue flooring (bonus points for a fun pattern)
While the floor isn't quite as overlooked as the ceiling can be, it's still an often underrated space that could be upgraded with a pop of color and some thoughtful design. Blue tile or vinyl flooring can completely change the look and feel of your kitchen. If you go for a fun geometric pattern as in the photo above, you can't go wrong.
Contrasting, rich jewel tones mixed in
If you've ever wanted to live inside Jeannie's lamp from the classic sitcom "I Dream of Jeannie," then jewel tones are your best friend when redesigning your kitchen. Dark shades of blues look even better alongside rich purples, yellows, greens, teals, and maroon. A kitchen with dark blue or teal cabinets and walls would look absolutely divine with the additions of jewel-toned velour stools, curtains, appliances, and light fixtures.
Blue and orange for striking contrast
Nothing makes a blue kitchen pop quite like some orange décor and accents. Together, the colors create a stunning contrast that will wow guests and yourself every time you enter your kitchen. Utilize a single bold orange accent wall, or go for more subtle hints of orange throughout a primarily blue kitchen for an equally stylish kitchen color combo.