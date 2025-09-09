The Kitchen Color Hilary Farr Says Will Always Be A Classic
Remodeling your kitchen can come with its headaches, but choosing aspects like the kitchen's color should be playful and fun. However, if you find yourself in doubt about which wall paint color to go with, designer and HGTV host, Hilary Farr, says blue will always be a classic. In Season 2, Episode 7 of her home makeover show, "Tough Love," Farr gives a couple and their home a "renovation refresh." Many kitchen and home trends come and go, but when reviewing backsplash options with her clients on the show, Farr notes that she thinks blue is "forever and ever and ever."
Farr loves blue for kitchens for the color's classic, calming appeal, noting that at the same time it's "chic." And she's not alone — the color blue is known for its soothing effect and even therapeutic qualities. The color, while versatile, classy, and timeless, can elicit feelings of home and associations with natural elements like the expansive sky and ocean. Anyone who's ever stressed while preparing dinner for a bunch of guests can agree that any design elements that give off calming vibes in the kitchen are very welcome. While different shades — from maritime navy to powerful royal blue to playful pastel baby blue — can uniquely influence a space. As Farr notes, the color is a tried-and-true classic choice for your kitchen.
How to incorporate blue into your kitchen
While the homeowners on that episode of "Tough Love" ultimately did go with a pleasant pale blue tile kitchen backsplash, there are a multitude of ways to add the color to your cooking space. From retro patterned wallpaper to a 70s-style light blue fridge, blue is a choice that can stand the test of time. While Farr avoids certain kitchen cabinet designs, like stained wood cabinetry, blue is a pretty safe and visually appealing choice. Think modern farmhouse design elements with light blue cabinets and sleek marble countertops. You can even play around with a beautiful mosaic floor or backsplash tiles that incorporate the color. Or choose bold ultramarine to give your space French countryside vibes.
Sticking with a darker blue across your accent cabinetry can actually make your kitchen look more chic and expensive since it provides the space with a cohesive yet pronounced flair. Of course, if you're not ready to commit to a particularly vibrant paint color and prefer clean lines and solid white, you certainly don't have to go all in and color drench your kitchen by dousing it in blue from head to toe. Instead add subtle blue elements and go from there. For instance, stock open cabinets with periwinkle or teal blue dinnerware on display. You'll see, even small hints of the classic color make a big difference.