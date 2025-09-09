The Kitchen Color Hilary Farr Says Will Always Be A Classic

Remodeling your kitchen can come with its headaches, but choosing aspects like the kitchen's color should be playful and fun. However, if you find yourself in doubt about which wall paint color to go with, designer and HGTV host, Hilary Farr, says blue will always be a classic. In Season 2, Episode 7 of her home makeover show, "Tough Love," Farr gives a couple and their home a "renovation refresh." Many kitchen and home trends come and go, but when reviewing backsplash options with her clients on the show, Farr notes that she thinks blue is "forever and ever and ever."

Farr loves blue for kitchens for the color's classic, calming appeal, noting that at the same time it's "chic." And she's not alone — the color blue is known for its soothing effect and even therapeutic qualities. The color, while versatile, classy, and timeless, can elicit feelings of home and associations with natural elements like the expansive sky and ocean. Anyone who's ever stressed while preparing dinner for a bunch of guests can agree that any design elements that give off calming vibes in the kitchen are very welcome. While different shades — from maritime navy to powerful royal blue to playful pastel baby blue — can uniquely influence a space. As Farr notes, the color is a tried-and-true classic choice for your kitchen.