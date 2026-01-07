15 Steps To Prepare For A Kitchen Remodel

Everybody has their own reasons for a kitchen remodel. Perhaps you have been itching to try out these outdated kitchen design trends that are making a comeback. Or maybe you can no longer ignore the telltale signs that it is time for a remodel. But the most compelling reason to remodel your kitchen is that the space no longer serves your evolving lifestyle and needs.

A remodel gives you the opportunity to address functional inefficiencies, but it can also feel intimidating. The easiest way to stop the renovation from taking over your life is to safeguard your daily routines. By investing time beforehand in the necessary preparation, you can ensure that life continues as normal with a makeshift kitchen and a steady supply of ready-to-eat foods. Doing your homework in advance can also ensure you are on the same page with your construction crew, preventing ambiguity and costly corrections later. To help you get started, we turned to Kadambari Uppal, founder and creative director of KAD Designs, for answers. Ahead, she outlines a step-by-step guide to remodeling your kitchen without losing your home or your sanity.