10 Outdated Kitchen Trends Making A Comeback, According To A Design Expert

The truth about kitchen design trends is that they never really die. The constantly rotating trend carousel means that what is old will eventually be considered new again. This bodes well for homeowners who are looking to upgrade their kitchen, as many comeback trends offer a sense of familiarity and nostalgia — like those terrazzo kitchen floors your little feet pattered all over as a child.

However, the onslaught of older kitchen design trends needn't mean that your space needs to turn into a time capsule from the past. Instead, interior experts like Jasmine Jhaveri, founder of Jasmine Jhaveri Design Studio, encourage you to find innovative ways to lend a fresh spin to age-old staples. That checkerboard flooring you've always loved? Why not explore fresh colorways, such as sage and ivory? The farmhouse sink that you've always wanted to see in your kitchen can be modernized with contemporary faucets and a monochromatic backsplash. From table lamps doused in micro-gingham to decorative plate racks outfitted with slim metal dowels, there are endless ways to make the trends of the past feel current and fresh.

As we collectively look to break free from copy-paste kitchen designs, it helps to plumb your past to discover the kitchen design trends that were meaningful to you. Armed with Jhaveri's guide on how to make dated trends exciting again, you'll be able to design a space that breaks free from cookie-cutter designs and feels truly unique to you.