11 Best Ready-To-Eat Canned Foods

There are times when a hot meal, or even a fresh, refrigerated one, is out of the question. Maybe you're going camping and you won't have access to a heat source, or perhaps the power goes out and you don't have a way to cook or keep your perishable food cold. That's when canned food comes in handy. Unfortunately, a lot of canned foods have to be heated up, or they just don't taste very good. There are some exceptions, though, like the products featured on this list.

These are some of the best ready-to-eat canned foods that can be eaten directly out of the can, with no heating or other prep necessary. Of course, if you have a few extra ingredients on hand, you can make them even more delicious, but if you don't, you'll still have something to eat that tastes good. Keep some of these stashed at the back of your pantry just in case you ever need a snack or a meal that'll come together with basically no prep at all.