9 Tuna Salad Recipes To Whip Up For Lunch
Making your own lunch at home can be devastatingly boring, especially if you're short on time, inspiration, or exciting ingredients. So if you can't fathom the idea of choking down another dry turkey sandwich or sad leftovers for lunch, we've rounded up nine of our favorite tuna salad recipes. These ideas can bring some excitement into your midday meal routine, but remember that there is a maximum amount of tuna you can safely eat each week. As such, we don't recommend making all these recipes in just a week or two.
Tuna salad is one of those simple, staple foods that doesn't always need a recipe. You can just toss canned tuna together with whatever's lurking around in the back of the fridge, like that questionable half of lemon, some parsley, or the dregs of that jar of capers you've been meaning to get rid of. Thankfully, as long as your cabinet is stocked with any of the best tuna brands, it doesn't take much effort to turn a humble pantry staple into a satisfying, protein-packed lunch. However, if you're looking for some variation and excitement in your tuna salad lunches, you've come to the right place.
Spruced Up Tuna Salad
Colorful, crisp vegetables add a crunchy twist to this classic tuna salad recipe. Red bell pepper, carrots, and cucumber contribute not only an exciting texture but also nutrients and fiber to the dish, which, let's face it, we could all use a bit more of in our everyday diets. The juice of half a lemon adds the final kick of acid needed to give this tuna salad an extra zing of freshness. Eat it straight out of the bowl, or with potato salad for an even heartier lunch.
Recipe: Spruced Up Tuna Salad
Roasted Sweet Potato & Tuna Salad
While Americans have many definitions of the word "salad," this tuna salad actually includes a base of lovely mixed greens. Tender, roasted sweet potatoes and creamy sliced avocado provide a smooth contrast to the tangy mustard and maple syrup dressing, and they make a great complement to the mild tuna. Round it all out with crunchy pecans and tart, chewy dried cranberries for a complete and substantial lunch.
Simple Yet Refined Tuna Sandwich
This is not your every day, cafeteria lunch tuna sandwich. Using basic but upgraded ingredients like arugula and three types of fresh herbs, this recipe suggests toasting whole wheat sourdough slices for an elevated texture that's slightly crisp but still soft enough to easily eat. Recipe developer Taylor Murray has a tip so the arugula doesn't spill out of the sandwich: "Lightly crush it [with] your hand before putting it on the bread." Serve with some salty potato chips for a perfectly satisfying midday meal.
Recipe: Simple Yet Refined Tuna Sandwich
Simple Apple Tuna Salad
You're probably thinking that fruit and canned fish don't belong together, but we're confident this recipe will change your mind. If chicken and apples make a classic Waldorf salad, and tuna is the "chicken of the sea," then why can't tuna and apples coexist? Tossing the apple chunks in apple cider vinegar gives them a bit more flavor and tang, as well as mellows out their sweetness when paired with the tuna in this fresh, bright take on tuna salad.
Recipe: Simple Apple Tuna Salad
Zippy Tuna Pasta Salad
When all you want for lunch is a big bowl of pasta but know you need some protein to get through your afternoon, this is the recipe for you. It can be made in under 30 minutes and will hold up well in the fridge as leftovers. Crème fraîche, fresh herbs, and lemon juice give the dressing a zesty boost of flavor and keep the pasta salad feeling light. Like any great pasta, it's even topped with crunchy paprika breadcrumbs for a textural treat. Store the breadcrumbs separately from the pasta salad if you do have leftovers.
Recipe: Zippy Tuna Pasta Salad
Mexican-Inspired Tuna Salad
Take your tastebuds on a journey south of the border with this chopped tuna salad inspired by the flavors of Mexico. Pepitas, jícama, and toasted corn give the salad exciting textures, which contrast with creamy avocado and a spicy, velvety jalapeño lime dressing. Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion keep the salad light and fresh. Serve with tortilla chips on the side, or crumble them on top just before serving for extra layer of salty crunch.
Recipe: Mexican-Inspired Tuna Salad
Crunchy Green Goddess Tuna Salad
Embrace your inner goddess with this gorgeously green tuna salad. Celery, scallions, and green bell pepper give this salad an exciting crunch in every bite, while herbs like tarragon, parsley, chives, and basil bring brightness to the dressing. Serve on top of a bowl of mixed greens tossed in olive oil and lemon juice, or spread on top of a toasted slice of thick and hearty bread.
Recipe: Crunchy Green Goddess Tuna Salad
Tuna Lettuce Wraps
Whether you're on a gluten-free diet, trying to use up that lettuce from your CSA box, or have simply run out of your favorite bread, it's time to show lettuce wraps some appreciation. Pickle relish, capers, and whole grain mustard give this tuna salad recipe some extra crunch and tang, while still incorporating the classics like mayonnaise, celery, and red onion. Fresh parsley and lemon juice round out the recipe, making it an excellent lunch that will leave you feeling light but satisfied.
Recipe: Tuna Lettuce Wraps
Tuna Melt Panini
Sometimes you're craving a classic tuna melt, but don't have the time or energy to drive to a local diner to satisfy your craving, and this easy lunch recipe will certainly hit the spot. Capers and Dijon mustard give the tuna salad a nice tanginess to contrast the rich, melty cheddar cheese and silky roasted red peppers. This tuna melt doesn't require a panini press, just a hot skillet, and if you don't have a baguette on hand, any hearty, sliced bread like sourdough or whole wheat would also work.
Recipe: Tuna Melt Panini