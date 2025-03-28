Chef Boyardee's Best Canned Pasta, According To Our Taste Test

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As far as canned pastas go, Chef Boyardee's are among the best. The brand — which has ties to President Woodrow Wilson — is a nostalgic comfort food staple, thanks to its slew of microwave- or stovetop-ready pastas that range from lasagna to all sizes of spaghetti and meatballs. Not all of the company's pastas are equal, however, and one particular variation fared best in Tasting Table's ranking of pasta options. That victorious pasta? Beefaroni, which had both the most comforting combination of flavors and best balance of textures.

At its simplest form, Beefaroni is essentially a macaroni that's bathed in tomato sauce, then combined with chopped beef. The variation thrives in the Chef Boyardee format; it combats the overly soft texture common in the brand's cans by using beef. The beef adds a variety of textures not typically found in the brand's other offerings, and therefore create a more robust consistency. That beef component, likewise, introduces an ideal ratio of ingredients that makes the sauce feel full rather than runny.

Of course, that's not to say Chef Boyardee's other pastas don't deserve a taste. Similar cans fared nearly as well — and all continued with the theme of the meat's texture success.